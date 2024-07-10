Revolutionising tax filing through myITreturn mobile app

Mumbai: Skorydov, the innovative force behind www.myITreturn.com, is excited to announce the launch of their groundbreaking new mobile app designed to simplify and revolutionize how Indians file their Income-tax returns. This innovative app is the first-of-its-kind in India, allowing users to file their taxes directly from their smartphones without needing to upload any physical documents, streamlining the entire process, and making it quicker and more efficient than before.

The myITreturn app is transforming the way one handles tax return filing. The myITreturn app is designed with the consumer in mind, eliminating the hassle of paperwork and making tax filing accessible for everyone. With just a few taps on a smartphone, one can complete the tax return from the comfort of one’s home or office. This ease of use is what makes the myITreturn app a real game-changer in the field.

Skorydov, the makers of the app, said that they are committed to making quality tax services affordable for everyone. That’s why they are offering tax filing through our app at just Rs. 99.

The app is incredibly user-friendly and guides the user through each step with clear, easy-to-follow instructions. Whether the person is a salaried employee or self-employed, they will find the process straightforward and accessible.

One of the biggest advancements is that one no longer needs to upload multiple documents. The app securely retrieves all necessary information directly from government databases, making the tax filing process virtually paperless and saving valuable time and effort.