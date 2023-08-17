Live
- BJP announces 39 candidates for MP assembly poll, 13 seats reserved for SC/ST
- BJP leaders stage protest over 2BHK in Gadwal
- Adani Power shares climb over 2 pc; majority of group firms settle in green
- Manipur issue rocks Delhi Assembly, 5 BJP MLAs marshalled out
- Two leopards found dead in Andhra Pradesh
- Enchanting First Look Of 'Yendira Ee Panchayithi' Unveiled, Post-production Works Nearing Completion
- The Twists In 'Madilo Madi' Will Be Amazing - Thagubothu Ramesh At The Pre-release Event
- Ensure speedy disposal of pending anticipatory bail pleas with interim 'not-to-arrest orders': Kerala HC to Registrar
- In development, Karnataka, Bengaluru is a model for the whole country: DCM DK Shivakumar
- PM Was Silent while Manipur was burning- Kejriwal
Just In
Russia fines Google USD 32,000 for videos about the conflict in Ukraine
A Russian court on Thursday imposed a 3-million-ruble ($32,000) fine on Google for failing to delete allegedly false information about the conflict in Ukraine.
Moscow: A Russian court on Thursday imposed a 3-million-ruble ($32,000) fine on Google for failing to delete allegedly false information about the conflict in Ukraine.
The move by a magistrate's court follows similar actions in early August against Apple and the Wikimedia Foundation that hosts Wikipedia. According to Russian news reports, the court found that the YouTube video service, which is owned by Google, was guilty of not deleting videos with incorrect information about the conflict — which Russia characterises as a “special military operation”.
Google was also found guilty of not removing videos that suggested ways of gaining entry to facilities which are not open to minors, news agencies said, without specifying what kind of facilities were involved. In Russia, a magistrate's court typically handles administrative violations and low-level criminal cases. Since sending troops into Ukraine in February 2022, Russia has enacted an array of measures to punish any criticism or questioning of the military campaign.
Some critics have received severe punishments. Opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza was sentenced this year to 25 years in prison for treason stemming from speeches he made against Russia's actions in Ukraine.