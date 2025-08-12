Sam Altman: Gen-Z Graduates Entering “Luckiest Time in History” Despite AI Job Shake-Up

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman believes that young people stepping into the workforce today are entering the “best time in history” to start their careers, even as artificial intelligence reshapes the global job market.

Speaking on Cleo Abram’s Huge If True podcast, Altman said that if he were graduating now, “I would feel like the luckiest kid in all of history.” His optimism comes amid growing concerns that AI could displace significant numbers of jobs, particularly at the entry level.

Altman acknowledged that “some classes of jobs will totally go away,” but stressed that younger workers are generally more adaptable than older generations. “I’m more worried about what it means, not for the 22-year-old, but for the 62-year-old that doesn’t want to go retrain or reskill or whatever the politicians call it,” he explained.

One of the reasons for Altman’s confidence is the power of new AI tools, such as OpenAI’s latest model, GPT-5. He envisions a future where a single person could launch a billion-dollar business and develop groundbreaking products without the massive teams once considered essential. This, he says, creates unparalleled opportunities for experimentation, rapid innovation, and entrepreneurship.

Still, Altman did not shy away from acknowledging risks. He admitted that predictions suggesting “half of the entry-level white-collar workforce will be replaced by AI” in the next five years might prove accurate. However, he is equally confident that “completely new, exciting, super well-paid, super interesting jobs” will emerge—roles that don’t even exist yet. He even imagined a future where graduates take on missions to explore the solar system.

Altman noted that technological revolutions have transformed work many times before, and society has always adapted. While older workers may find the pace of change daunting, he believes younger generations are more prepared to learn new skills when required. However, he admitted the rapid acceleration of AI makes it “very hard to imagine” what the next decade might look like.

The conversation also touched on the growing difficulty of distinguishing real from AI-generated content. Altman pointed out that society has long moved away from consuming purely unedited media. Even everyday smartphone photos are now subtly altered by AI tools. “The threshold for how real does it have to be to consider to be real will just keep moving—media is always a little bit real and a little bit not real,” he said.

Meanwhile, the job market presents a mixed picture. According to a report by Fortune, research from Goldman Sachs chief economist Jan Hatzius suggests that the “safety premium” of a university degree has nearly disappeared. Employment consultancy Challenger, Gray & Christmas reported a sharp rise in job cuts in July 2025, with almost half linked to AI and other “technological updates.”

Altman’s message to today’s graduates is clear: embrace the change, harness the tools at hand, and seize the unprecedented opportunities this AI-driven era offers.