Sam Altman Rewards OpenAI Talent with Surprise Bonuses After Meta Poaches Top AI Engineers

OpenAI has made headlines once again—this time for a surprise move by CEO Sam Altman, aimed at rewarding and retaining the company’s top minds. Just hours after unveiling its latest language model, GPT-5, Altman announced special bonuses for selected staff, calling it a “special one-time award.”

The timing was notable. The announcement followed reports of Meta poaching some of OpenAI’s leading AI engineers, further intensifying the ongoing battle for artificial intelligence talent across the tech industry.

Selective Rewards for Strategic Roles

Not all OpenAI employees are part of this bonus initiative. The awards are being granted to researchers and engineers in critical departments such as applied engineering, scaling, and safety. “As we mentioned a few weeks ago, we have been looking at comp for our technical teams given the movement in the market,” Altman told staff.

The bonuses will reach about one-third of OpenAI’s roughly 3,000 employees—around 1,000 people in total. Payouts vary significantly: top researchers could see awards in the single-digit millions, while engineers may receive hundreds of thousands of dollars. These incentives will be distributed quarterly over two years, with recipients able to choose between cash, OpenAI stock, or a combination of both.

Valuation Surge and Stock Opportunities

In addition to the bonuses, OpenAI is reportedly exploring opportunities for employees to sell vested stock at potentially lucrative valuations. The company’s most recent funding round valued its shares at $274 each, but insiders anticipate a future tender offer could see that price rise significantly—possibly pushing OpenAI’s valuation toward $500 billion.

This approach not only boosts employee morale but also strengthens OpenAI’s market position, signaling confidence in the company’s growth trajectory.

Talent Wars Heat Up

The AI industry is in the midst of a fierce competition for expertise. Alongside Meta’s hires, Elon Musk’s xAI has also drawn talent from OpenAI, highlighting how valuable top engineers have become. Altman’s comment— “missionaries will beat mercenaries”—captured his belief that mission-driven teams will ultimately outperform those motivated solely by financial gain.

Strategic Wins Amid Rivalry

The launch of GPT-5 has brought OpenAI both challenges and strategic wins. One notable shift came from Cursor, a coding assistant platform, which replaced Anthropic’s Claude with GPT-5 as its default AI model. In response, Anthropic rushed out an updated version of Claude with improved coding capabilities—an example of how quickly competitive dynamics can change in the AI sector.

Morale Boost Despite Tensions

While selective bonuses have created some internal debate, overall morale at OpenAI surged after the GPT-5 debut. Staff marked the occasion with a celebratory gathering at a local venue, underscoring the excitement surrounding the model’s launch.

OpenAI’s latest moves—targeted incentives, aggressive talent retention, and strategic partnerships—reflect broader trends in the AI industry. As artificial intelligence continues to reshape economic and technological landscapes, companies like OpenAI are setting the tone for how to thrive in a rapidly evolving and highly competitive market.