Samsung announces new range of Bespoke fridges and ovens before CES 2023

CES 2023 is just around the corner, and before that, Samsung Electronics has unveiled its latest addition to its customizable Bespoke Home lineup. As part of the announcement, the company has introduced new appliances and services designed to meet the "growing demand for personalization and provide a new level of smart connectivity that allows users to be more sustainable in the kitchen." The new line includes a new range of Bespoke refrigerators with a 32-inch display for the Bespoke 4-Door Flex with Family Hub+ and advanced AI Pro Cooking for the Bespoke AI Oven.



Bespoke 4-DoorFlexwith Family Hub+: Features

The new Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Family Hub+ packs powerful Family Hub features into a Bespoke 4-Door design, combining an all-in-one media and entertainment centre with a large screen. The Bespoke Flex 4-Door Refrigerator with Family Hub+ offers dynamic features on its 32-inch bezel-less FHD display, nearly twice the size of previous models. Additionally, the new, larger dashboard takes advantage of the larger screen, allowing users to comfortably experience SmartThings services, and monitor and control their compatible home appliances. The refrigerator also features the new Family Hub software. Samsung TV Plus now comes pre-installed and offers more than 190 free channels. It also comes with Google Photos integration that can be used as a digital photo frame.

The screen supports a picture-in-picture (PIP) feature, allowing users to watch their favourite shows while cooking. It offers support for SmartThings services that allow you to monitor and control smart home devices and appliances. The custom Flex 4-Door Refrigerator with Family Hub+ will launch in North America and Korea in the first half of 2023. A Family Hub software update will be rolled out in all markets where Family Hub refrigerators are sold in 2023. includes Korea, the USA, East and West Asia, Latin America and Europe.