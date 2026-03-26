Samsung Expands Browser to Windows with AI-Powered Features and Seamless Sync

Samsung has taken a significant step toward unifying its ecosystem by launching the Samsung Browser for Windows, bringing its mobile browsing experience to desktop users. The move reflects the company’s growing focus on cross-device continuity, allowing users to transition effortlessly between smartphones and PCs without disrupting their workflow.

With this release, Samsung aims to make browsing more intuitive and connected. The Windows version mirrors many of the features users are familiar with on mobile devices, particularly the ability to sync browsing data such as bookmarks, history, and open tabs. This means users can start browsing on their phone and continue on their PC from the exact same point, eliminating the need to manually search for previously viewed pages.

A key component of the new browser is its integration with Samsung Pass. This feature securely stores login credentials and personal information, enabling automatic form filling across devices. By extending Samsung Pass to Windows, the company is reinforcing convenience while maintaining a focus on security.

One of the most notable additions is the built-in AI assistant, developed in collaboration with Perplexity AI. Samsung said the assistant is designed to understand natural language, webpage context and activity across multiple tabs. This enables users to interact with their browser more conversationally, reducing the need for traditional navigation methods.

The AI assistant is capable of handling a range of tasks aimed at improving productivity. It can manage tabs, retrieve browsing history, and even interact directly with the content displayed on a webpage. For instance, when viewing travel-related content, the assistant can generate a structured itinerary based on the information available on the page.

Samsung is also enhancing search capabilities within the browser. Users can now perform searches using natural language rather than relying on keywords. This extends to browsing history as well, where users can locate previously visited pages by describing them conversationally instead of remembering exact dates or titles.

Another practical feature is the ability to summarise and compare information across multiple tabs. This can be particularly useful for research or decision-making, as users can quickly extract key insights without manually reviewing each page. Additionally, the browser supports smarter video navigation, allowing users to jump directly to relevant moments within a video.

Despite these advancements, Samsung has clarified that its AI-driven features are currently limited to select regions. The agentic AI capabilities are available in South Korea and the United States on both Windows and Android platforms, with plans to expand availability to other markets in the future.

The Samsung Browser for Windows is compatible with devices running Windows 10 (version 1809 and above) and Windows 11. As competition intensifies in the browser space, Samsung’s latest offering highlights its strategy to differentiate through ecosystem integration and AI-driven functionality.