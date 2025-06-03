Samsung Eyes Perplexity AI Integration Across Phones, Browser and Bixby

Samsung could be gearing up for a major shift in its AI strategy, with reports suggesting it’s close to partnering with U.S.-based startup Perplexity AI. According to a Bloomberg report, the South Korean tech giant is in advanced talks to not only preload Perplexity’s AI tools on future smartphones but also make a significant investment in the company.

If the deal is finalised, Samsung may embed Perplexity AI deeply into its ecosystem, including the Samsung Internet browser, Bixby assistant, and possibly even the operating system. Initial rollouts could begin this year, with a wider integration expected alongside the Galaxy S26 lineup in 2026. However, sources caution that plans are still evolving and subject to change before any official announcements.

This potential partnership would mark a strategic move for Samsung, which currently relies heavily on Google’s Gemini to power many of its Galaxy AI features. A shift to Perplexity could help Samsung diversify its AI offerings and reduce its dependence on Google.

For Perplexity, this would be its most significant mobile deal to date. The startup, known for its AI-powered search and assistant capabilities, has already made its way into Motorola’s Razr 60 and Razr 60 Ultra devices.

Talks between the two companies reportedly began earlier this year, with recent meetings in South Korea bringing them closer to sealing the deal. Samsung is also expected to be a lead investor in Perplexity’s upcoming funding round. Notably, Samsung NEXT, the company’s investment arm, had already backed the startup in 2024.

Perplexity’s rising prominence is also catching the attention of other tech giants. During the ongoing antitrust trial involving Google, Apple’s services head Eddy Cue testified that Apple was “impressed” by Perplexity’s capabilities. He noted that discussions had started on potentially using Perplexity’s search tools as a Siri enhancement or alternative to Google and ChatGPT.

The scope of the Samsung-Perplexity collaboration could go well beyond a simple assistant replacement. Bloomberg reports that both companies have even discussed co-developing an AI-powered operating system and a centralised app to manage multiple AI agents, including Perplexity.

Should Samsung go ahead with these plans, it raises important questions about the future of Gemini on Galaxy devices. While it’s unlikely that Gemini would be completely removed, it may be relegated to a secondary role — a significant change considering the depth of Google’s integration in the Galaxy AI suite.

Interestingly, the news coincides with Google’s reported efforts to bring Gemini AI to iPhones, possibly as part of a Siri upgrade, hinting at a broader reshaping of the AI assistant landscape across smartphones.