Samsung Galaxy A15 design leaked out; Check the video

The next installment of Samsung's Galaxy A series is in the works, and the latest leaks give us a sneak peek at the design of the long-awaited Samsung Galaxy A15. Following the successful launch of the Galaxy A14 earlier this year in its 4G and 5G variants, Samsung is gearing up to unveil its successor. While the official release date remains unrevealed, we can now glimpse its design through a series of leaked renders. Tech Outlook has revealed leaked renders of the upcoming device. Unlike its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy A15 has a different design. It features three rear cameras, a departure from the Galaxy A14 4G and Galaxy A14 5G, which also aligns with the current trend of smartphone multi-camera setups. What sets the Galaxy A15 apart visually is its 6.4-inch Infinity-U display, which replaces the V-shaped notch found on the Galaxy A14.







Video Credit: thetechoutlook.com

Notably, the Galaxy A15 has flat bezels, which deviate from the rounded edges of the Galaxy A14. This design choice may affect the ergonomic feel of the phone in the hand, which could raise comfort concerns for some users. The Galaxy A15's protruding right-side bezel is intriguing and hints at a unique aesthetic. It remains to be seen whether this will be a consistent design trend in Samsung's upcoming smartphones, and only time will reveal the answer.

As for functionality, the right side frame houses the volume rocker and a power button doubling as a fingerprint scanner. On the left, you'll find the SIM card slot, while at the bottom, the phone features a USB-C port flanked by the primary microphone, speaker, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. At the top, there is an additional microphone to improve audio quality.

The Samsung Galaxy A15 measures approximately 160.2 x 76.8 x 8.4mm (77.4mm wide when considering the protruding bezel), which gives an idea of its physical dimensions. Beyond the design cues, specific details about the Galaxy A15 remain scarce now. However, as the launch date gets closer, we may receive more detailed information about this exciting addition to the Galaxy A series in the coming months.