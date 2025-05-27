Samsung Galaxy A57 Leak Hints at Exynos 1680 Chipset, Launch Likely in 2026

Just months after the debut of the Samsung Galaxy A56, the first signs of its successor, likely to be called the Samsung Galaxy A57, have emerged through a new leak. While it’s still early days and a launch is not anticipated before March 2026, tech insiders have already begun speculating about what the next-generation A-series device might bring to the table.

According to a recent report from GalaxyClub, the upcoming Galaxy A57 is expected to be powered by Samsung’s in-house Exynos 1680 chipset. The chip, which reportedly carries the model number S5E8865 and is internally codenamed "Terra", is currently undergoing testing. Built on AMD’s architecture, the Exynos 1680 is also said to include the Xclipse 550 GPU, which is tipped to deliver superior performance over the Xclipse 540 GPU found in the Exynos 1580 powering the current Galaxy A56.

However, while these early specifications sound promising, it’s still too early to gauge what kind of real-world performance improvements the Exynos 1680 might deliver. Beyond this initial leak, there’s little confirmed information available about the Galaxy A57, and we’ll likely have to wait until next year to hear more concrete details about Samsung’s next A-series offering.

For now, Samsung’s attention remains firmly on its existing mid-range flagship, the Galaxy A56, which is currently the top-tier device in the Galaxy A series. Ever since Samsung retired the A7x line, the A5x series has taken centre stage in the brand's mid-range lineup.

In India, the Galaxy A56 is priced starting at Rs 38,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Additional models include 8GB + 256GB for Rs 41,999 and 12GB + 256GB for Rs 44,999.

The device features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 1,200 nits of brightness in High Brightness Mode. Protected by Gorilla Glass Victus+, the phone is equipped with an Exynos 1580 processor, a 5,000mAh battery, and supports 45W fast wired charging. Camera-wise, it offers a 50MP triple rear camera setup and a 12MP front shooter, available in Awesome Graphite and Awesome Olive colour options.

As we await further updates on the Galaxy A57, Samsung fans can enjoy the A56's solid performance and premium features in the mid-range segment.