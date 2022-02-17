Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra to Launch Today in India; Find Details

The launch date of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series in India is all set for February 17, the South Korean company announced on Wednesday. The series comprises the regular Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra unveiled during the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event last week. The new range comes as a successor to the Galaxy S21 series that was launched in the previous year. Among other models, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra brings the best of the Galaxy Note family to the Galaxy S series by providing built-in support for the S Pen.



Samsung Galaxy S22 series India releases live streaming details

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series launch in India will take place at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 17. The launch will be broadcast live through Samsung India's social media channels, the company said in its announcement.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series: Expected Price in India

Samsung will officially reveal the Indian price of the Galaxy S22 series at the launch event. However, a recent report suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S22 would have a starting price of Rs. 69,900, while the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra would debut at a starting price of Rs. 1,09,900. However, no details about the estimated price of the Samsung Galaxy S22+ have been reported.

Last week, Samsung started taking pre-orders for the Galaxy S22 series in the country. Customers can pre-book the phones by paying an initial amount of Rs. 1999. Also, customers who book in advance are entitled to receive a Galaxy SmartTag worth Rs. 2,699 free.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 debuted last week at a starting price of Rs. 59,900 (approximately $799). At the same time, the Galaxy S22+ arrived with a starting price of Rs. 75,000 (approximately $999), and the Galaxy S22 Ultra starts at Rs. 75,000 (approximately $1,199).