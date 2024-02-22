Samsung Galaxy S23 Series to Receive AI Features in Late March

Samsung is set to introduce AI capabilities to its Galaxy S23 series, foldables, and tablets with the upcoming One UI 6.1 update. Scheduled for late March, this update will bring the latest AI features, previously exclusive to the Galaxy S24, to older devices like the S23 FE. While the update is currently free, Samsung may introduce charges after 2025.



The One UI 6.1 update will extend to devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Tab S9 series, marking a significant step towards Samsung's goal of integrating Galaxy AI into 100 million devices this year. Among the AI features included are live translation, generative photo and video editing, and Google's Circle to Search feature, leveraging both on-device and off-device processing capabilities.

While Galaxy AI has received mixed reviews, the addition of new features is generally welcomed. Users will have the option to disable AI functionalities if desired. Additionally, the One UI 6.1 update brings non-AI enhancements like lock-screen widgets and a unified Quick Share feature.

This expansion of AI capabilities to older devices highlights Samsung's commitment to providing enhanced user experiences across its product lineup.