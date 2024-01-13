Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus: Leaked Features and Upgrades

In recent leaks, the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus suggest significant enhancements for these upcoming models. The leaks from WinFuture provide insights into potential features that could elevate the standard Galaxy S24 series.



Firstly, there's a notable mention of a potential refresh rate upgrade. According to the leaked specs, Samsung may incorporate a 1Hz refresh rate, a feature previously exclusive to the Ultra model. This upgrade could significantly enhance the viewing experience on the standard Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus models.

Another exciting revelation is the adoption of LTPO (Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide) technology for the QHD+ displays on the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus. This technological advancement is anticipated to positively impact the smartphones' battery life, an unexpected feature for standard models.

In terms of display sizes, the Galaxy S24 is predicted to sport a 6.1-inch display, while the larger S24 Plus may feature a 6.6-inch display. The overall design is expected to remain consistent with their predecessors, with minor tweaks and colour options including Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet, and Amber Yellow.

Regarding processors, the United States market may see both models equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, while other regions could feature the Exynos 2400 SOC. Alternatively, there are rumours of an optimized version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for the base and Plus models.

Leaks also suggest an innovative stacked battery design, offering improved energy density without increasing size. This battery innovation could enhance overall performance and longevity for the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus.

While design changes are expected to be subtle, rumours hint at various colour options, maintaining the Galaxy S24 lineup's aesthetic appeal. These leaks create anticipation for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 series, promising significant enhancements and technological advancements.