Samsung Galaxy S26 brings seamless file sharing between Android and Apple devices in India

Samsung has introduced a significant upgrade for its latest Galaxy S26 lineup in India, enabling users to share files directly with Apple devices such as iPhones, iPads, and Macs. This new capability bridges a long-standing gap between Android and Apple ecosystems by allowing wireless file transfers without the need for third-party applications.

The feature is powered through enhanced interoperability between Android’s Quick Share and Apple’s AirDrop systems. Initially rolled out in South Korea on March 23, the update is now reaching Indian users, with plans to expand availability to other global regions including Europe, North America, and Southeast Asia.

With this update, Galaxy S26 users can send files to nearby Apple devices using a direct peer-to-peer connection. This means the transfer does not rely on internet connectivity or cloud servers. Samsung emphasized the privacy aspect of this feature, stating, “This feature does not use a workaround; the connection is direct and peer-to-peer, meaning your data is never routed through a server, shared content is never logged, and no extra data is shared.”

To make use of this functionality, Apple users must temporarily adjust their AirDrop settings to “Everyone for 10 minutes.” Meanwhile, Samsung users need to enable a specific option called “Share with Apple devices” within the Quick Share settings, as it is not turned on by default. Once configured, users can simply select a file, tap the share option, choose Quick Share, and pick the nearby Apple device from the list. The recipient must approve the transfer before it begins.

The technology behind this system combines Bluetooth and Wi-Fi to establish a fast and secure connection between devices. This ensures that file transfers are not only quick but also protected from unnecessary data exposure.

Samsung is not the first Android manufacturer to adopt this capability. Google previously introduced similar AirDrop compatibility through Quick Share on its Pixel devices. However, Samsung now becomes one of the major smartphone brands to bring this feature to a broader audience, especially in a key market like India.

The development also signals a wider industry shift toward cross-platform compatibility. Other brands, including Nothing and OPPO, have confirmed they are working on similar integrations. Additionally, Qualcomm has hinted that future Android devices powered by Snapdragon processors will support seamless file sharing with Apple products.

For users, this advancement removes one of the biggest inconveniences of using devices across different ecosystems. Sharing photos, videos, and documents between Android and Apple devices is now as simple as using native tools, without extra apps or complicated workarounds.

Overall, Samsung’s move reflects a growing emphasis on user convenience and interoperability, making everyday digital interactions smoother and more inclusive across platforms.



