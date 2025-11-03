Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch Delayed to February 25, 2026 — Big AI Leap and Camera Upgrades Expected

The highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S26 series has reportedly been delayed, with the company now planning to launch its next flagship lineup on February 25, 2026, in San Francisco, USA. The launch marks Samsung’s return to the American city for a global Galaxy unveiling, the first since the Galaxy S23 debut in 2023.

According to a report from Korean outlet Money Today, the delay is due to last-minute changes in the S26 lineup, signaling Samsung’s strategic shifts ahead of one of its biggest releases in recent years. Traditionally, Samsung unveils its Galaxy S-series in January, but this time the company appears to be taking extra time to refine its devices and AI capabilities.

Why the Delay?

The report suggests that Samsung initially planned to replace the “Plus” model with a new Galaxy S26 Edge variant. However, due to underwhelming sales of the ultra-thin Galaxy S25 Edge, the tech giant has reportedly scrapped the Edge model altogether. Instead, the brand will revert to its familiar trio: the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Earlier speculation hinted at a possible “Pro” branding for the base model, but the latest updates indicate that Samsung will retain its traditional naming pattern without the “Pro” suffix.

AI Takes Center Stage

The decision to host the launch event in San Francisco is seen as symbolic. The city has become the global hub of Artificial Intelligence (AI) innovation, home to companies like OpenAI and Perplexity. Samsung’s presence there reflects its growing emphasis on AI integration across devices.

Reports suggest the Galaxy S26 series will introduce significantly enhanced AI features, offering users smarter performance and advanced computational photography. These AI capabilities will be powered by Samsung’s next-generation processors designed to handle complex neural tasks efficiently.

Powering the Future: Exynos 2600 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

Depending on the region, the S26 lineup will be powered either by the Exynos 2600 or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. Samsung’s in-house Exynos 2600, built on a 2nm process, reportedly offers six times higher NPU (Neural Processing Unit) performance compared to Apple’s A19 Pro found in the iPhone 17 Pro.

Benchmark leaks further show the Exynos 2600 scoring 3,455 points (single-core) and 11,621 points (multi-core) on Geekbench. In comparison, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 achieves 3,832 single-core and 12,170 multi-core scores, according to SamMobile. While the Snapdragon chip maintains a slight performance edge, the Exynos variant promises competitive AI processing and energy efficiency.

Design and Camera Improvements

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to feature a more rounded design, refined ergonomics, and possibly new colour options inspired by Apple’s Cosmic Orange. Samsung also aims to deliver major camera upgrades, enhancing low-light performance and AI-assisted image processing to maintain its leadership in smartphone photography.

With these advancements, the Samsung Galaxy S26 series is shaping up to be more than just another flagship refresh — it’s a statement of Samsung’s growing commitment to AI-driven innovation and design excellence.