Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ launched; Details



Samsung launched its affordable FE series devices today. The company introduced the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE series, Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Buds FE. Fans have been waiting for a long time for the “Fan Edition” series to make its debut. Now, the devices are finally here with new updates and modifications. Samsung launched two Galaxy S9 Tabs that come with unique features. Check out what the new tablets have in store for their users.

Galaxy Tab S9 FE: Specifications

The tablet features a 10.9-inch LCD display with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz. The tab has an 8MP rear camera and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE is powered by an Octa-Core processor, and the tab supports an S Pen, which will help creative minds play with its functionalities.

It is backed by 8000 mAh that supports 45W fast charging. The tablet comes in two storage variants, one with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage and the other with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Its connectivity support includes 5G services, Wi-Fi 6 network and Bluetooth version 5.3. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE received an IP68 rating for water resistance.

Galaxy Tab S9 FE+: Specifications

The tablet features a 12.4-inch LCD display with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz. The Tab has an 8MP rear camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 12MP front-facing camera. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is powered by an Octa-Core processor. The tab has various creative tools and apps like Goodnotes, LumaFusion, Clip Studio Pain, and more. It is also compatible with S Pen to enhance creativity.

It is backed by 10090 mAh that supports 45W fast charging. It offers up to 20 hours of video playback on a single charge. The tablet comes in two storage variants, one with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage and the other with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Its connectivity support includes 5G services, Wi-Fi 6 network and Bluetooth version 5.3. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ also received an IP68 water resistance rating.

Both new Samsung Galaxy Tabs will be available in four colours: Mint, Silver, Gray and Lavender. Samsung will reveal pricing for these products later today.