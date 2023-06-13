Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 cover display to get optimised Google apps: Report

  • Menu
Samsung has collaborated with Google to bring optimised Google applications to the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphone, which is scheduled to be launched next month, the media reported

San Francisco: Samsung has collaborated with Google to bring optimised Google applications to the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphone, which is scheduled to be launched next month, the media reported.

These optimised apps include Google Maps, Messages and YouTube, reports SamMobile.

Users will be able to text, watch videos and look up directions without having to unfold the smartphone.

It will make users' life a lot simpler because they are some of the most frequent activities users perform on phones.

For instance, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will come with a unique Google Maps interface that will allow users to look up directions without needing to unfold the smartphone.

Since the first Galaxy foldable phone was released, Google and Samsung have worked closely together to optimise the Android operating system (OS) and apps, the report said.

Earlier, it was reported that the South Korean tech giant will bring the dust resistance feature to Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 smartphones.

Also, it was rumoured that the company will use the teardrop hinge design for the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 devices.

