Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 found on Amazon before launch; Find specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 listing has been live on Amazon for a while, ahead of its expected launch on August 10 at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event. The listing on Amazon Netherlands is now unavailable, though it can be viewed at Google cache view. In addition to design, the listing highlights that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will offer a slightly different aspect ratio and slimmer body. It may also ship with an Android 12L iteration designed for foldable smartphones and tablets. Samsung has confirmed the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 at its upcoming event.



The Galaxy Z Fold 4 will continue to feature a 6.2-inch outer screen and a 7.6-inch main screen. In addition, it will feature a "Dynamic AMOLED 2X" panel with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate and slight changes to the location of the selfie camera. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 will measure 15.8mm thick (unfolded), roughly similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 at 16mm.



The Amazon listing highlights a new gold colour variant for a premium finish. We can also spot a midnight blue variant, with a different case with a camera for the SPen. It seems that there is also a grey colour variant. One of the images highlights the taskbar at the bottom that we usually see on Windows PCs. Google introduced this taskbar in Android 12L to help users access apps and start multitasking. It could also be an iteration of Android 12 for tablets, although the exact details are still unclear. The weight of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is 263 grams, which is lighter than the Z Fold 3 at 271 grams. The Amazon listing shows the variant with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.