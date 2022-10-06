Samsung India launches a new Galaxy A series smartphone

Samsung has unveiled a new Galaxy A series smartphone in India. It is called Samsung Galaxy A04s. The device comes in a single variant with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.



The smartphone is found on various platforms, including Samsung.com, major e-commerce portals and offline retail stores. Here is what the smartphone offers at such an affordable price.



Samsung Galaxy A04s specifications and price in India



As for the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy A04s comes with a 6.5-inch 90Hz Infinity-V HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The phone packs triple rear cameras consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the smartphone includes a 5-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

It is powered by Samsung's in-house developed Exynos 850 octa-core chipset along with 4GB of RAM (RAM expandable up to 8GB) and 64GB of internal storage. There is also expandable storage support of up to 1TB via a microSD card. The smartphone runs on One UI Core based on Android 12 out of the box on the software front.

The Samsung Galaxy A04s is backed by a 5000mAh battery, which the company claims lasts up to 2 days. The smartphone comes with support for 15W fast charging in the box. The device's other features include a fingerprint scanner built into the power button, Dolby Atmos support, and other connectivity options.

As part of the introductory offer, Samsung has teamed up with State Bank of India (SBI), One card and Slice card to offer Rs 1,000 cashback, bringing the effective price down to Rs 12,499. The smartphone is available in three colours: black, copper and green.