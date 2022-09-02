Samsung logs record 1 lakh pre-booking for new foldables in India

New Delhi: Samsung received a record one lakh pre-booking orders for its newly-launched Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 foldable smartphones in India, the company announced on Friday.

The company said that in India, the fourth generation foldables have broken last year's preorders records, indicating strong interest in the new devices.

With the pre-booking phase now over, consumers in India can buy the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 across Samsung.com and all leading online and offline retails stores.

"Every year, our latest foldables outsell the previous generation, and the fourth generation pre-book results foreshadow mainstream demand for the foreseeable future," said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

"As the leader in this category, we can't wait for our customers to get their devices beginning today and experience the latest innovations and refinements on the Galaxy Z series," Raju Pullan added.

For Fold4 and Flip4, Samsung has expanded its retail network, taking the premium phones to over 10,000 cities, including tier 2 towns and further.

Available in Bora Purple, Graphite and Pink Gold colours, Galaxy Z Flip4 is priced at Rs 89,999 for 8GB+128GB variant and Rs 94,999 for 8GB+256GB variant.

Bespoke Edition that offers glass colours and frame options will be available on Samsung Live and Samsung Exclusive Stores for Rs 97,999.

Available in Graygreen, Beige and Phantom Black colours, Galaxy Z Fold4 is priced at Rs 154,999 for 12GB+256GB variant and Rs 164,999 for 12GB+512GB variant.

Consumers can purchase 12GB+1TB variant exclusively on Samsung Live and Samsung exclusive stores for Rs 184,999, said the company.

Those who purchase Galaxy Z Fold4 will get Galaxy Watch4 Classic 46mm BT worth Rs 34,999 at just Rs 2,999.

Additionally, customers can get Rs 8,000 cashback using HDFC credit or debit cards or can avail upgrade bonus of Rs 8,000.

Customers who purchase Galaxy Z Flip4 will get Galaxy Watch4 Classic 42mm BT worth Rs 31,999 at just Rs 2,999, according to the company.

Samsung led the broader smartphone market with 22 per cent value market share in the first six months of the year.