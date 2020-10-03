Samsung offers cashbacks on 'Galaxy A' series smartphones

New Delhi: Samsung on Saturday announced offers on the Galaxy A series smartphones, Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51, Galaxy A31 and Galaxy A21s, in India.

The Rs 29,499 Galaxy A71 with 64MP Quad camera setup and Snapdragon 730 chip can now be availed with an additional cashback of Rs 1,500 which brings the price to Rs 27,999.

Galaxy A51 with 48MP quad-camera costing Rs 24,499 for the 8GB variant and Rs 22,999 for the 6GB variant can now be bought with an additional cashback of Rs 1,000.

Galaxy A31 which was launched for Rs 19,999 can now be owned with an additional cashback of Rs 1,000 which brings the effective price to Rs 18,999, the company said in a statement.

In addition, Galaxy A21s which costs Rs 16,499 for the 6GB variant and Rs 14,999 for the 4GB variant will now be available with an additional cashback of Rs 750.

Customers can avail attractive cashback offers when making EMI transactions on their ICICI Bank debit or credit cards. The cashback offer will be valid til October 16, the company said.