Samsung One UI 7 Update: Release Timeline for Galaxy S24, S23, S22 & S21 Series

Samsung’s upcoming One UI 7 update, powered by Android 15, is among the most awaited software upgrades of 2025. It introduces smoother animations, AI-driven features, and a refined design, enhancing the overall user experience. While the Galaxy S24 series is already testing the beta version, owners of the S23, S22, and S21 devices are still anticipating their turn. Here's a look at the expected rollout schedule and the latest developments.

One UI 7 for Galaxy S24 Series

The Galaxy S24 lineup—comprising the S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra—was the first to receive access to the One UI 7 beta in December 2024. Samsung has released four beta versions so far, addressing bugs and introducing new camera capabilities such as AI Filters and Log Video for the Ultra model.

Although the stable version of One UI 7 hasn’t been officially rolled out, it is expected soon. Samsung introduced the update with the Galaxy S25 series on January 22, 2025, and reports indicate that the S24 series will receive the stable update in early March 2025. Until then, only beta testers have access to the latest features.

One UI 7 for Galaxy S23 Series

Unlike the S24 lineup, the Galaxy S23 series hasn’t yet received a beta update. However, internal testing confirms that Samsung is working on bringing One UI 7 to these devices. Based on previous release trends, the stable update is expected between late March and early April 2025.

It remains uncertain whether the S23 series will have a beta testing phase or if Samsung will proceed directly with the final release. For now, the S23 series remains on One UI 6.1, which continues to function smoothly.

One UI 7 for Galaxy S22 Series

Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy S22 series will receive One UI 7, as part of its four-year software support commitment. However, it falls lower on the priority list, and beta testing has not started yet.

While internal testing is in progress, the stable update for the S22 series is projected to arrive between April and May 2025.

One UI 7 for Galaxy S21 Series

The Galaxy S21 series is also scheduled to receive One UI 7, marking its final major software update. Samsung has begun internal testing, but there is no indication of a beta rollout for this series.

The stable release is expected in Q2 2025, likely around April or May. Since this is the last significant update for the S21 series, users can expect improvements in performance and UI enhancements before Samsung shifts its focus to newer models.

Final Thoughts

Samsung is following a phased rollout for One UI 7, prioritizing its latest devices before older models. While no specific dates have been confirmed for each series, users can expect gradual updates throughout 2025. Stay tuned for further announcements as Samsung continues refining its software experience.



