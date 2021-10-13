Samsung to Host Galaxy Unpacked Event on October 20

Samsung has not finished hosting its Galaxy Unpacked event yet. To give you an idea, Samsung hosted its first Galaxy Unpacked event of the year in January this year where it launched its premium Galaxy S21 series smartphones. More recently, it hosted another Galaxy Unpacked event where it launched its next generation of folding screen smartphones and wearables, including the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic smart watches. and Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 headphones. Now, it is preparing to host another Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event. Samsung is calling this event "Galaxy Unpacked Part 2".

This Galaxy Unpacked event will take place at 10 a.m. M. ET or 7:30 p.m. M. IST on October 20. "Our users are multifaceted and live life in so many colorful, interesting and unique ways. As such, the technology they use every day should reflect their individuality. Join Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 on October 20 to see how Samsung is opening up new experiences for self-expression through technology. The event will be streamed on Samsung's YouTube channel beginning at 10 a.m. ET," Samsung wrote in their invitation along with a video that gives us some clue as to what to expect from the company's next event next week.

In particular, Samsung's video doesn't say much about its Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 event, it does hint that the company will launch a bunch of smart devices at its next event. On top of that, we should hear more from the company about its application industry. Beyond this, the video shared by Samsung does not reveal anything about its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 event.

An interesting thing about the upcoming Samsung event is its timing. Google is set to host its annual fall event on October 19, where it will launch its Pixel 6 series smartphones consisting of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones. Recently, Apple also announced that it will host the Apple Unleashed event on October 18, which is expected to showcase its next generation of MacBook laptops and Mac Mini models consisting of the next-generation Apple Silicon chipset. And now, Samsung has announced its own Galaxy Unpacked event, which is scheduled for the same week, albeit on a different date. In any case, it should be interesting to see what Samsung has in store for its users now.