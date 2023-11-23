Samsung to roll out Android 14 to these devices; Full list and Date

Google, with the launch of the Pixel 8 series, had announced its new OS called Android 14, but it was only available for Google devices. Samsung has started rolling out the Android 14 update to its high-end smartphones, and a new list of devices includes the Samsung Galaxy A54, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Samsung has outlined a schedule for future updates. Devices like Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52s 5G, Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Galaxy A72, Galaxy A13, Galaxy A23 5G, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and Galaxy Z Fold 3 are scheduled to receive the One UI 6 update before November 30. Galaxy A04s, Galaxy XCover 5 and Galaxy A25 5G will see updates in the first and second week of December. Check if your device is receiving the new update or not.

Samsung released the Android 14 version with One UI 6 for the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S23 series a few weeks ago. Now, it is reported that more Samsung devices will receive the expected new update. According to the report, Samsung devices such as the Galaxy A54, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Z Fold 5 will receive the new Android 14 update with One UI 6. Users will soon see the update notification on their devices.

Samsung users can also go to their smartphone's Settings and visit the software update menu to check if the update is available. Then install Android 14 on the device; However, please note that it will take a few minutes for the update to download successfully.

The Exynos version of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will receive the Android 14 update now, but users of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 model need to wait a few more weeks. More Samsung devices will be added to the list in the coming weeks.