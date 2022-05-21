Samsung TV Sale is Live: Exciting Deals & Guaranteed Gifts on Big Screen TVs

Samsung TV Sale: Samsung is back with its "Samsung Big TV Days" deals on its premium Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED, QLED, The Frame and Crystal 4K UHD big-screen TVs. As cording to information provided by the company, these offers will apply to all major consumer electronics retailers across the country. The limited period offer will give customers the opportunity to take advantage of exciting offers as well as guaranteed gifts on Samsung's premium range of TVs until June 30, 2022.

These offers include an insured Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone worth Rs. 1,31,999 with 75-inch Neo QLED 8K TVs and up. Consumers will also be assured that the Galaxy A22 5G smartphone is worth Rs. 19,999 on select Neo QLED, QLED TV, 75-inch Frame TV, and 75-inch and above Crystal 4K UHD TV models. Consumers who buy 50-inch Neo QLED TVs, and 50-inch or 55-inch QLED TVs will also get a complimentary SlimFit camera worth Rs. 8,900. Also Read: Get iPhone SE for 1000! See MASSIVE discounts, and deals on iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone 13 mini too

During this period, you can also avail up to 20 percent cashback and easy EMI options starting at Rs. 1,990 on the premium range of Samsung TVs 50 inches and up. As part of these deals, Samsung QLED TVs will also come with a 10-year no-burn-in warranty. Customers will also get a 3-year warranty on select Samsung TVs. Here is all you need to know:

Neo QLED TV RANGE

The Neo QLED comes with cutting-edge Quantum Matrix Technology Pro with a powerful 8K Neural Quantum Processor and true depth enhancer. Samsung's 2022 Neo QLED TVs are packed with smarter, smarter features and user interface, allowing Samsung TVs to become the central hub for viewing content, controlling devices, playing games, exercising, and more.

Dolby Atmos

To bring a cinematic viewing experience to consumers, manufacturers have enabled Samsung's Neo QLED sound system that can create immersive and realistic audio experiences.

Video calls and integrated IoT Hub

The latest range of Neo QLED TVs come equipped with a built-in IoT Hub that allows consumers to control their home intelligently with just one TV. It allows you to check all the devices in your home, even third-party devices. You can enjoy video calls or web conferences even more on your big TV screen with an easy-to-use SlimFit Cam (TV Web Camera) that can be connected without compromising the TV's design or viewing experience. Also Read: iPhone SE 2022 to Samsung Galaxy A73 5G, Awesome Google Pixel 6a Alternatives Checklist

For Gamers

The 2022 Neo QLED range allows gamers to have smooth and fluid movements without a moment of lag. Game Bar allows gamers to monitor game status and optimize game settings easily.



