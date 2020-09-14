Samsung's first smartphone in the Galaxy F series to launch in September

Samsung is looking forward to launching a new series of smartphones in India soon. Reports point to the Korean electronics giant launching the Galaxy F series smartphones in India later this month.

According to 91 Mobiles report, the Galaxy F series smartphones will be priced ranging from15,000 to 20,000 and will focus on the camera. The first smartphone in the Galaxy F line is expected to launch in late September and will be available only through online retail channels. However, Samsung could make the phone available via offline channels later, as it did in the case of its Galaxy M series smartphones.

Samsung's Galaxy M series smartphones already cater to users looking for a high-performance player in the sub ₹ 20,000 price category. The series, since its launch, has established a strong presence in the budget smartphone segment. The launch of the Galaxy F series smartphones is expected to help the company further strengthen its position in the budget smartphone segment.

It will also help Samsung better compete with companies like Realme, Xiaomi, and Poco, which have a strong presence in the budget smartphone segment with smartphones that offer power-packed performance.