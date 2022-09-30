Saregama launches first ever keypad phone with pre-loaded songs

After breaking various industry norms with Carvaan, Saregama has launched Carvaan Mobile, a utility-based product that not only serves functional needs but at the same time gives an added feature of pre-loaded songs, which is unheard of in a keypad phone market. Carvaan Mobile is a first-ever keypad mobile with pre-loaded songs, powerful speakers, long-lasting battery, dual sim, FM, powerful LED torch and a host of other features.



Just as Carvaan reinstated a lean-back listening experience for its users with pre-loaded songs, Carvaan Mobile aims to do the same while on the go. It is a one-in-all mobile for users who still swear by the keypad phone experience. Pre-loaded songs are organised basis artists like Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Kishore Kumar, Md. Rafi and many other legendary artists, moods like happy, sad etc, for seamless and hassle-free selection of songs by the users. No internet is required to play pre-loaded songs, and there are no ad breaks to disturb the listening experience.

Apart from 1500 pre-loaded Hindi songs, the phone is power packed with features like Wireless FM, Digital Camera, LED torch, Aux Out, Multi-language support, Voice recording, Call recording, Dual sim, 8GB memory card with 2GB free space for any personal music collection, videos or images and many other features. The phone has a large display and a 2500 mAh battery for a long-lasting talktime. It comes loaded with a MediaTek processor, which gives the phone superfast processing power and an unmatched user experience. It is backed with 1-year warranty too.

Carvaan Mobile comes in two screen sizes - 2.4 inches and 1.8 inches, priced at Rs2490 and Rs1990, respectively. There are three classy colours to pick from- Emerald Green, Classic Black, and Royal Blue. It is currently available in Hindi and Tamil across the retail markets and e-commerce platforms like saregama.com, Amazon & Flipkart. Saregama plans to launch the phone in all regional languages.