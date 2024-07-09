Semiconductor design firm UNISOC launches new chipset in India

New Delhi: Semiconductor design company UNISOC on Tuesday launched a new chipset -- UNISOC T760, in India.



The company said that with the introduction of the UNISOC T760, it aims to make 5G accessible to everyone. In India, it is collaborating with key OEM (original equipment manufacturer) players to bring the new chipset to the market.

"Scoring over 510,000 points on Antutu V10, the UNISOC T760 excels in high-definition gaming, multitasking, photography, and video recording tasks, promising users a plethora of joy and satisfaction across a wide range of activities and interactions," the company said in a statement.

The chipset features 6nm EUV process technology, supports Hard Decode/4K@30fps encoding and decoding, and is compatible with FHD+ resolution displays as well as 120Hz refresh rates.

These specifications elevate gaming experiences, offering players immersive entertainment and enjoyment, according to the company.

Moreover, the semiconductor design company said that with an innovative AI development platform, the chipset facilitates the swift and effective enhancement of diverse applications, ultimately delivering a more intelligent user experience.

Additionally, the UNISOC T760 utilises a multi-mode integrated innovative architecture and AI intelligent adjustment technology, resulting in a 37 per cent reduction in overall power consumption in 5G data scenarios and an 18 per cent reduction in power consumption in 5G standby scenarios, it added.