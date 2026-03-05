eFAST facility launched at Osmania to expedite trauma diagnosis

Emergency services at Osmania General Hospital have been further strengthened with the addition of eFAST (Extended Focused Assessment with Sonography for Trauma), an essential rapid bedside ultrasound technique used in the Emergency Department of multi-specialty hospitals to immediately assess patients with thoracic or abdominal trauma.

According to the doctors, it is a crucial point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) tool that allows emergency physicians to detect life-threatening, free fluid (blood) or air within the chest and abdominal cavities in roughly three to five minutes.

The eFAST will help the doctors in prioritising the treatment for the patients especially in polytrauma conditions. The prompt evaluation thus made would enable the specialists to come to the diagnosis early and start the necessary treatment without delay, which will definitely improve the patient outcomes.

The eFAST machine was inaugurated by Osmania Medical College principal Dr M Raja Rao and the superintendent Osmania General Hospital Dr Rakesh Sahay. The inaugural programme was attended by the professors and HoDs of all the departments, RMOs, nursing officers and paramedical staff.

The superintendent expressed gratitude to the State Government for providing such essential equipment to Osmania General Hospital, strengthening the emergency services in the hospital.

Such modern, state-of-the-art equipment will enhance facilities in government hospitals and enable specialists to provide quality care to poor and needy patients on par with corporate hospitals.