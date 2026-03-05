Lokesh cites SIT findings, targets YSRCP

Amaravati: Minister for IT and HRD Nara Lokesh on Wednesday mounted a sharp attack on YSR Congress Party members during a discussion in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council on the alleged adulteration of Tirumala laddu prasadam.

Responding to allegations raised by YSRCP members, Lokesh said the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report had clearly established adulteration in the ghee used for preparing laddus. “YSRCP members are speaking about everything except whether adulteration took place or not,” he remarked.

The Minister questioned the opposition party’s stand denying adulteration despite “documentary and forensic evidence”. “The price of ghee has increased in the market. Do you want us to procure it at Rs 300 as you did and supply adulterated ghee?” he asked, accusing the previous regime of compromising quality standards.

Lokesh also criticised former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, alleging that he had not signed a declaration affirming faith in God. He warned opposition members against dismissing the findings, observing “God will punish you.”

During the session, the state government circulated a detailed 20-page statement to members explaining the background of Tirumala laddu preparation under the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). The document outlined the historical evolution of the laddu, standard ingredients, the Potu-Mirasi system, and procurement norms.

The statement detailed tender rules followed between 2014 and 2019, the relaxations introduced in 2020, and subsequent modifications. It said the TTD Board, under then Chairman YV Subba Reddy, approved relaxations based on recommendations by then Additional EO Dharma Reddy and EO Anil Kumar Singhal.

According to the government note, laboratory reports confirmed ghee adulteration, leading to the registration of a criminal case and filing of a charge sheet.

It alleged that in 2020, the then chairman’s personal assistant threatened suppliers and collected Rs 4.69 crore in bribes in the guise of inspections.

The statement further claimed that 36 individuals were named as accused, with some employees linked to a private firm confessing to the crime. It also alleged that a dairy ‘expert’ received Rs 75 lakh for providing misleading advice.

The government said further action would follow based on the recommendations of a one-member committee appointed in this regard and a forthcoming report on institutional reforms within TTD.