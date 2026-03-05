HRDA slams doctors’ suspension over Jadcherla hospital incident

The Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association has strongly condemned the suspension of doctors in connection with the recent incident at the Jadcherla Government Hospital. Association president N Karthik stated that it was important to clarify that the responsibility of operating and maintaining a mortuary on a 24-hour basis does not lie with doctors. The duty of doctors is strictly limited to conducting postmortem examinations as per prescribed medical and legal procedures.

The maintenance and security of mortuary facilities are the responsibility of designated mortuary staff, such as health supervisors and other supporting staff, and remain under the supervision of the superintendent office. Holding doctors accountable for lapses related to mortuary infrastructure, maintenance, or security is both unfair and unjustified. N Karthik said that the existing mortuary was located in an old hospital building in a dilapidated condition, making it vulnerable to the entry of animals such as dogs and rodents.

Such circumstances clearly point towards serious infrastructure and administrative failures rather than negligence on the part of doctors. The new mortuary building constructed in the new hospital premises has not yet been made operational, reportedly because the premises are being used by contractors carrying out works related to the Trauma Care Centre.