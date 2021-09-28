September 28 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on September 28, 2021. Let's begin...



Leaked! WhatsApp to Allow Users Login into Two Phones

An extremely useful WhatsApp feature is set to be greatly improved, according to a leaker. It has been revealed that WhatsApp can allow users to log into their WhatsApp account on 2 or more phones at the same time.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G to Launch Today in India - Expected Price and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will launch in India today at 12 pm. IST, according to a microsite on the Samsung and Amazon India website. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will be available to buy on Samsung's website and on Amazon.

Google Creates New Illustrations For Your Gmail Avatar

Google has created a collection of images that you can use for your profile picture. The new images, called Google Illustrations, look pretty good and used for profile pictures.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 - Upcoming Deals on TV During Amazon Sale

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021: Amazon will offer up to 65 percent discount on TVs from a variety of brands including Xiaomi, Sony, LG, TCL, Samsung, and more. Several TV releases are also scheduled during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Skype Gets Redesign with New Themes and Features

Skype has colorful themes, a better call interface, and more. Microsoft is also adding new themes and layouts to this view, offering much-needed customization for the main calling interface in Skype.

Jio Offers Cashback on Prepaid Plans Starting at Rs 249; Find Details

Jio's cashback has been offered at Rs 249, Rs 555 and Rs 599 prepaid plans. This cashback offer is applicable only when users top up through the MyJio app or the company's official website.

Trump-driven TikTok deal was 'strangest thing I've ever worked on': Nadella

Microsoft's failed attempt to take over TikTok's US operation last year was "the strangest thing I've ever sort of worked on", CEO Satya Nadella said at the Code Conference.