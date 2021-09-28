Jio Offers Cashback on Prepaid Plans Starting at Rs 249; Find Details

Jio prepaid plans: Reliance Jio has introduced a 20 percent refund on some prepaid recharges for its subscribers. This cashback offer is applicable only when users top up through the MyJio app or the company's official website. The cashback has been offered at Rs 249, Rs 555 and Rs 599 prepaid plans. Jio says that this refund will be credited to the user's account and can be used for future top-ups. This offer comes just before festival season. All three prepaid plans offer up to 84 days of validity.



Jio has updated its website to introduce a new 20 percent rebate section for its prepaid recharge microsite. The section includes three refills with denominations of Rs 249, Rs 555 and Rs 599. The Rs 249 prepaid recharge comes with 28 days of validity, 2GB per day of data, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day. Post the data limit, Jio will limit the speed to 64Kbps.

The Jio Rs The 555 prepaid recharge brings 84 days of validity, 1.5 GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day. The Jio Rs. The 599 prepaid recharge offers the same benefits and is valid for 84 days, but the data is limited to 2 GB per day. All three plans come with additional benefits like subscriptions to JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

The 20 percent refund, as mentioned, will be credited to the user's account. To take advantage of this rebate, Jio subscribers should go to the MyJio app and the Jio.com site. The telecommunications company recently introduced new prepaid plans with a one-year subscription to Disney + Hotstar Mobile as well. This recharge starts at Rs. 499 that provides 3GB of daily high-speed data access, along with "unlimited" voice calls and SMS benefits for 28 days. The most premium plan in the series is the Rs. 2,599 that carries 2GB high-speed data daily, along with the benefits of unlimited voice calls and SMS messages for a validity of 365 days.