Snapdragon 8 Elite Debuts with Oryon CPU: Key Features and What to Expect

After a year of anticipation, Qualcomm has finally unveiled its flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite, previously referred to as Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. With this launch, Qualcomm aims to deliver superior performance, energy efficiency, and cutting-edge AI support to next-generation smartphones. The Snapdragon 8 Elite introduces Qualcomm's custom Oryon CPU, setting a new standard for computing power and efficiency. Here's everything you need to know about this groundbreaking processor and how it could reshape the smartphone industry.

Snapdragon 8 Elite: All Details

Built using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's (TSMC) advanced 3-nanometer process, the Snapdragon 8 Elite boasts up to 44% improved CPU performance and 45% better power efficiency than its predecessor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The chipset features two high-performance cores clocked at 4.32 GHz and six performance units running up to 3.53 GHz. It also includes a 24MB L2 cache, enabling faster data access.

One of the most significant improvements comes from Qualcomm's redesigned Adreno GPU, which promises 40% faster performance, 40% power savings, and 35% better ray tracing capabilities. This will allow users to enjoy graphic-intensive gaming for up to 2.5 hours without draining their battery. The GPU also supports Unreal Engine 5.3 and Nanite virtualized geometry, making it ideal for high-end gaming experiences.

On the AI front, the Snapdragon 8 Elite features a new Hexagon Neural Processing Unit (NPU), which delivers a 45% boost in AI-related tasks. Qualcomm also introduces on-device multimodal Gen AI support, allowing the chipset to handle up to 70 tokens of Small Language Models (SLMs), further enhancing its AI efficiency.

Upcoming Smartphones with Snapdragon 8 Elite

At the 2024 Snapdragon Summit, several smartphone manufacturers announced plans to integrate the Snapdragon 8 Elite into their upcoming flagship models. Brands like OnePlus, Realme, iQOO, Xiaomi, and Honor are set to launch devices featuring this powerhouse chipset. The highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is also expected to be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite, ensuring top-tier performance across various smartphone platforms. With its advanced capabilities, the Snapdragon 8 Elite is poised to elevate the performance and AI efficiency of next-generation smartphones.