Live
- Amjad Habib Premium Salons Expand into Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Offering Franchising Opportunities Across the Region
- Paytm reports Rs 930 crore net profit after one-time gain, stock down over 4 pc
- Leading businesswomen discuss role of women workforce in fostering better future
- China confirms LAC patrolling agreement as PM Modi, Xi Jinping reach Russia for BRICS Summit
- Cook believes Root can get 'very close' to Tendulkar's record Test runs
- Tensions Rise in Jagityal Following the Murder of Congress Leader Maru Gangareddy
- ACB searches in municipal office
- iOS 18.1 to Launch Soon: Apple Confirms AI Features and AirPods Pro 2 Health Updates
- Blast at Jabalpur ordinance factory, several employees injured
- 94pc Indian doctors demand specialised upskilling opportunities: Report
Just In
Snapdragon 8 Elite Debuts with Oryon CPU: Key Features and What to Expect
The Snapdragon 8 Elite comes with the Oryon CPU, offering improved performance, efficiency, and enhanced AI capabilities for next-gen smartphones.
After a year of anticipation, Qualcomm has finally unveiled its flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite, previously referred to as Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. With this launch, Qualcomm aims to deliver superior performance, energy efficiency, and cutting-edge AI support to next-generation smartphones. The Snapdragon 8 Elite introduces Qualcomm's custom Oryon CPU, setting a new standard for computing power and efficiency. Here's everything you need to know about this groundbreaking processor and how it could reshape the smartphone industry.
Snapdragon 8 Elite: All Details
Built using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's (TSMC) advanced 3-nanometer process, the Snapdragon 8 Elite boasts up to 44% improved CPU performance and 45% better power efficiency than its predecessor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The chipset features two high-performance cores clocked at 4.32 GHz and six performance units running up to 3.53 GHz. It also includes a 24MB L2 cache, enabling faster data access.
One of the most significant improvements comes from Qualcomm's redesigned Adreno GPU, which promises 40% faster performance, 40% power savings, and 35% better ray tracing capabilities. This will allow users to enjoy graphic-intensive gaming for up to 2.5 hours without draining their battery. The GPU also supports Unreal Engine 5.3 and Nanite virtualized geometry, making it ideal for high-end gaming experiences.
On the AI front, the Snapdragon 8 Elite features a new Hexagon Neural Processing Unit (NPU), which delivers a 45% boost in AI-related tasks. Qualcomm also introduces on-device multimodal Gen AI support, allowing the chipset to handle up to 70 tokens of Small Language Models (SLMs), further enhancing its AI efficiency.
Upcoming Smartphones with Snapdragon 8 Elite
At the 2024 Snapdragon Summit, several smartphone manufacturers announced plans to integrate the Snapdragon 8 Elite into their upcoming flagship models. Brands like OnePlus, Realme, iQOO, Xiaomi, and Honor are set to launch devices featuring this powerhouse chipset. The highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is also expected to be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite, ensuring top-tier performance across various smartphone platforms. With its advanced capabilities, the Snapdragon 8 Elite is poised to elevate the performance and AI efficiency of next-generation smartphones.