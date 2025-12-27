Samsung Innovation Campus Strengthens Future-Tech Skilling in Andhra Pradesh

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, strengthened its future-tech skilling momentum under the Samsung Innovation Campus (SIC) programme with back-to-back felicitation ceremonies held in Andhra Pradesh at Vignan’s Institute of Information Technology and DIET College, Visakhapatnam.

A total of 750 students were certified under the programme at the two centres in Visakhapatnam this year – 500 from Vignan College and 250 from DIET College – marking another milestone in Samsung’s mission to prepare India’s youth for a technology-driven future.

Celebrating Samsung Innovation Campus graduates in Andhra Pradesh

The felicitation ceremony at Vignan’s Institute of Information Technology, Visakhapatnam, was hosted on 12th December 2025 at Vignan College, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The event was graced by Chief Guests Dr. B. Ravi Kiran, MBBS & ACP – Cyber Crime CID, and Dr. Sudhakar Jyothula, Principal, Vignan College, along with Mr. Saroj Apato, Vice President – Strategic Partnerships, Electronics Sector Skills Council of India (ESSCI).

At Vignan College, 500 beneficiaries who had completed the course during the year were felicitated, including 250 students trained in Artificial Intelligence and 250 students trained in Coding & Programming. Students received their certificates in the presence of faculty members, dignitaries, and SIC partners, celebrating their successful completion of rigorous, industry-relevant training designed to enhance their employability in emerging technology domains.

On the same day, another felicitation ceremony was held at DIET College, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The event was honoured by the presence of Chief Guests Sri Dadi Ratnakar Garu, Chairman, DIET College and Dr. Rugada Vaikunta Rao, Principal, DIET College, together with Mr. Saroj Apato, Vice President – Strategic Partnerships, ESSCI.

At DIET College, 250 SIC beneficiaries were awarded certificates for successfully completing specialised training in Artificial Intelligence. The dignitaries congratulated the students for their achievement and emphasised the importance of advanced digital skills in driving local employment, innovation, and entrepreneurship opportunities across Andhra Pradesh.

Scaling future-tech skills across India

Samsung Innovation Campus strengthens India’s digital skilling ecosystem by training youth in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, and Coding & Programming. Aligned with the Government of India’s Skill India and Digital India missions, the programme is being rapidly expanded to train 20,000 students across 10 states in 2025, nearly six times more than the previous year’s 3,500 students. The initiative also maintains a strong focus on inclusion, with women constituting 42% of participants nationally, reflecting Samsung’s commitment to equitable access to high-quality tech education.

Samsung is working with accredited training partners under the Electronics Sector Skills Council of India (ESSCI) and the Telecom Sector Skills Council of India (TSSC) to deliver high-quality technical training, soft-skills development and placement readiness. The programme particularly prioritises underserved, semi-urban and aspirational districts, ensuring that students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds can participate in India’s digital transformation.

Strengthening India’s workforce through technology

Through initiatives such as Samsung Innovation Campus, Samsung Solve for Tomorrow and DOST (Digital and Offline Skills Training), Samsung continues to create pathways for employment, innovation and entrepreneurship for young Indians. These programmes reinforce the company’s long-term commitment to building a digitally skilled, innovation-ready and future-focused talent base that will power an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.