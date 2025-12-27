Year-Ender 2025: Iconic Fashion Debuts That Ruled the Spotlight

The year 2025 emerged as a defining chapter for fashion, where Indian celebrities and designers made unforgettable debut appearances on prestigious global and domestic platforms. From international red carpets like the MET Gala and Cannes Film Festival to celebrated Indian runways, these moments were not just about style but also about representation, craftsmanship, and cultural pride. Each debut became a statement, widely discussed and celebrated across digital platforms.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Historic MET Gala Debut

One of the most iconic fashion moments of 2025 was Shah Rukh Khan’s debut at the MET Gala. The global superstar wore a bespoke Sabyasachi couture ensemble that aligned perfectly with the theme Tailored for You, resonating with the exhibition Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. His all-black look featured a floor-length elongated coat in Tasmanian superfine wool with monogrammed Japanese horn buttons, paired with a crepe de chine silk shirt, tailored wool trousers, and a pleated satin kamarbandh.

The standout accessories—a diamond-studded “K” pendant and a Bengal Tiger Head cane crafted in 18k gold with precious stones—made the appearance instantly iconic and widely shared online.

Aneet Padda’s Grand Runway Introduction

2025 also marked a breakthrough year for Aneet Padda, who made her first-ever runway appearance at the House of Lakmē Grand Finale in New Delhi. Turning muse for designer Tarun Tahiliani, Aneet wore a saree-inspired ensemble with structured corsetry, blending tradition with modern design. Her debut coincided with the celebration of 25 years of Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI, making it a moment of both personal and industry-wide significance.

Manish Malhotra’s Royal MET Gala Moment

Celebrated couturier Manish Malhotra made his debut on the MET Gala steps with a look rooted in Indian sensibility and global haute couture. He wore a sculptural velvet sherwani layered with a sharply tailored blazer and a sweeping cape. Featuring tonal cord work, glass bead accents, gilded detailing, and statement brooches from his high jewellery line, the ensemble reflected a seamless dialogue between heritage and contemporary fashion.









Alia Bhatt’s Cannes Red Carpet Debut

Alia Bhatt made her first appearance at the Cannes Film Festival in 2025 with two memorable looks. Her red carpet debut featured a Schiaparelli creation—an off-shoulder bustier dress in ecru Chantilly lace embroidered with organza and enamel flowers. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, her second look as a L’Oréal Paris representative—a custom saree-inspired Gucci ensemble—became a social media favourite for its modern silhouette and refined detailing.





Ananya Panday’s Chanel Milestone

Another major fashion first came when Ananya Panday was announced as Chanel’s first-ever brand ambassador from India in April 2025. She marked the milestone by attending her first Chanel Cruise 2025/26 show in Italy, dressed in a black tiered dress layered with a cardigan from the brand’s 2024/25 Métiers d’art collection. The moment signified India’s growing influence in the global luxury fashion space.



Together, these landmark debuts made 2025 a standout year for Indian fashion, celebrating individuality, craftsmanship, and global recognition—one iconic look at a time.