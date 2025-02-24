Snapdragon’s AI PC Revolution: How Qualcomm is Bringing Next-Gen Computing to India via Croma Stores

The evolution of personal computing is no longer limited to faster processors and larger storage capacities. Artificial intelligence (AI) is now seamlessly integrated into everyday devices, revolutionizing interactions and productivity. While AI has already reshaped the mobile experience, its true potential is set to unfold in the PC industry.

With this vision, Qualcomm has partnered with Croma to bring Snapdragon-powered AI PCs directly to Indian consumers. The launch of the first Snapdragon retail experience zone in Mumbai marks a significant milestone, bridging the gap between AI-powered innovation and consumer accessibility.

Why AI PCs? Qualcomm’s Vision for the Future of Computing

AI PCs are designed to transform user interactions, offering real-time translations, AI-assisted workflows, and enhanced productivity features. However, many consumers are still unfamiliar with what sets AI PCs apart from traditional models.

“For years, people focused on RAM, storage, and processor speed when buying PCs. Now, AI is becoming the key differentiator,” said Kedar Kondap, Senior Vice President of Product Management at Qualcomm.

By introducing Snapdragon-powered CoPilot+ PCs at Croma stores, Qualcomm aims to demonstrate AI-driven features firsthand, emphasizing not just performance but also energy efficiency. The ability to run AI models directly on the device, rather than relying on cloud processing, is particularly significant for power-conscious Indian consumers.

Changing Perceptions: The Role of Physical Retail

Traditionally, PC purchases in India have been influenced by brand recognition, specifications, and price. Snapdragon, widely recognized for its premium smartphone performance, is now extending its reputation to laptops.

“In India, consumers associate Snapdragon with high-end smartphones. We want to establish the same credibility in the PC space,” Kondap noted.

Unlike conventional laptops, Snapdragon-powered AI PCs offer AI-enhanced performance, extended battery life, and real-time optimizations. However, these benefits can be difficult to convey online, making physical retail experiences crucial for educating customers.

At Croma stores, trained staff will help buyers compare Snapdragon PCs with traditional models, shifting their focus from just technical specifications to real-world usability and efficiency.

Expanding Snapdragon’s Reach Beyond PCs

While AI PCs are a key focus, the Snapdragon experience zone at Croma also showcases AI-powered smartphones and extended reality (XR) solutions. This multi-device strategy reinforces Qualcomm’s broader role in AI-driven personal technology.

By positioning various Snapdragon-powered devices together, the company is ensuring that consumers see the bigger picture—Snapdragon as a technology brand enhancing multiple aspects of digital life.

“A customer should be able to walk into Croma, ask ‘What can AI do for me?’ and leave with a clear answer—and the right device,” said Kondap.

Future Plans: Expanding AI PC Awareness Across India

The Mumbai launch is just the beginning of Qualcomm’s retail expansion. The company has ambitious plans to introduce Snapdragon AI PCs to more Croma stores across India.

“Our goal is not just to sell AI PCs but to educate consumers on why they matter,” Kondap emphasized. “Just like AI transformed mobile photography, it will redefine how we work, create, and interact with our devices.”

By increasing its offline presence, Qualcomm aims to make AI-powered computing mainstream, ensuring that Indian consumers recognize and adopt the next-generation PC experience.

A New Era of Computing in India

With the launch of its AI PC experience zone at Croma, Qualcomm is redefining how personal computing is perceived and purchased. Instead of focusing solely on specifications, Snapdragon-powered AI PCs emphasize real-world applications that enhance efficiency, creativity, and productivity.

Through hands-on experiences, knowledgeable staff, and a growing retail presence, Snapdragon AI PCs are no longer a distant concept—they are now a reality for Indian consumers.

“This is not just a product launch; it’s a new way to think about computing,” Kondap concluded. As Qualcomm continues expanding across India, its commitment to shaping the future of AI-powered personal computing remains stronger than ever.