  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Tech > Tech News

Space Calendar March 2022: Events Occurring in Space

Space Calendar March 2022: Events Occurring in Space
x

Space Calendar March 2022: Events Occurring in Space

Highlights

Make yourself aware of the happenings in the space this month, March 2022.

These dates are subject to change. Launch dates are taken from Space.com.

March 1: A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket will launch the GOES-T weather satellite for NASA and NOAA. It will lift off from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, during a two-hour launch window that opens at 4:38 p.m. EST (2138 GMT).

March 2: The new moon arrives at 12:34 p.m. EST (1734 GMT).

March 5: An Arianespace Soyuz rocket will launch 36 satellites for OneWeb. The mission, called OneWeb 14, will lift off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

March 12: Conjunction of Venus and Mars. The two planets will be about 4 degrees apart in the dawn sky. Look for the pair in the constellation Capricornus before sunrise.

March 19: A Rocket Lab Electron rocket will launch NASA's Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and Navigation Experiment (CAPSTONE) mission to the moon from the Mahia Peninsula in New Zealand.

March 18: The full moon of March, known as the Worm Moon, arrives at 3:18 a.m. EDT (0718 GMT).

March 18: A Russian Soyuz rocket will launch the crewed Soyuz MS-21 mission to the International Space Station with Russian cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveyev and Sergey Korsakov. It will lift off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 11:55 a.m. EDT (1555 GMT).

March 20: Vernal equinox. Today marks the first day of spring in the Northern Hemisphere and the first day of fall in the Southern Hemisphere.

March 20: NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) megarocket will launch on its first uncrewed test flight of an uncrewed Orion crew capsule, for a mission known as Artemis 1. The Orion spacecraft will orbit the moon before returning to Earth for a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean.

March 27-29: Mars, Venus and Saturn will form a small triangle in the predawn sky near the waning crescent moon. Look for the trio in the constellation Capricornus before sunrise.

March 31: Axiom Space will launch Ax-1, the first private astronaut mission to the International Space Station. Four crewmembers will fly to the space station in a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and will remain in orbit for eight days. The mission will lift off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

Source: SPACE.com

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X