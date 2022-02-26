Space Calendar March 2022: Events Occurring in Space

These dates are subject to change. Launch dates are taken from Space.com.

March 1: A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket will launch the GOES-T weather satellite for NASA and NOAA. It will lift off from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, during a two-hour launch window that opens at 4:38 p.m. EST (2138 GMT).

March 2: The new moon arrives at 12:34 p.m. EST (1734 GMT).

March 5: An Arianespace Soyuz rocket will launch 36 satellites for OneWeb. The mission, called OneWeb 14, will lift off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

March 12: Conjunction of Venus and Mars. The two planets will be about 4 degrees apart in the dawn sky. Look for the pair in the constellation Capricornus before sunrise.

March 19: A Rocket Lab Electron rocket will launch NASA's Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and Navigation Experiment (CAPSTONE) mission to the moon from the Mahia Peninsula in New Zealand.

March 18: The full moon of March, known as the Worm Moon, arrives at 3:18 a.m. EDT (0718 GMT).

March 18: A Russian Soyuz rocket will launch the crewed Soyuz MS-21 mission to the International Space Station with Russian cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveyev and Sergey Korsakov. It will lift off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 11:55 a.m. EDT (1555 GMT).

March 20: Vernal equinox. Today marks the first day of spring in the Northern Hemisphere and the first day of fall in the Southern Hemisphere.

March 20: NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) megarocket will launch on its first uncrewed test flight of an uncrewed Orion crew capsule, for a mission known as Artemis 1. The Orion spacecraft will orbit the moon before returning to Earth for a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean.

March 27-29: Mars, Venus and Saturn will form a small triangle in the predawn sky near the waning crescent moon. Look for the trio in the constellation Capricornus before sunrise.

March 31: Axiom Space will launch Ax-1, the first private astronaut mission to the International Space Station. Four crewmembers will fly to the space station in a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and will remain in orbit for eight days. The mission will lift off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

