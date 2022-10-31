Space Calendar November 2022: Events Happening in Space

November 1: A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket will launch the Joint Polar Satellite System 2 (JPSS 2) for NASA and NOAA and the Low-Earth Orbit Flight Test of an Inflatable Decelerator (LOFTID) on a test flight. LOFTID is a joint project between NASA and ULA.



November 4-5: The annual South Taurid meteor shower peaks overnight.



November 6: A Cygnus cargo freighter will launch to the International Space Station from Pad 0A, Wallops Island, Virginia, aboard a Northrop Grumman Antares rocket.



November 7-8: A total lunar eclipse will be visible from Asia, Australia, North America, parts of northern and eastern Europe and South America.



November 8: The full moon of November, known as the Beaver Moon, arrives at 6:02 a.m. EST (1102 GMT).



November 11-12: The annual North Taurid meteor shower peaks overnight.



November 15: The Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) mission, jointly developed by NASA and the French space agency CNES, will launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.



November 17-18: One of the most anticipated meteor showers of the year, the Leonid meteor shower peaks overnight.



November 18: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch a Dragon 2 spacecraft on its sixth cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station.



November 23: The new moon arrives at 5:57 p.m. EST (2257 GMT).



