Spotify exec elected as new Chair of IAMAI's Public Policy Committee

New Delhi: Music streaming giant Spotify's Regional Director (APAC) Vineeta Dixit on Wednesday appointed as the new Chairperson of the Internet and Mobile Association of India's (IAMAI) Public Policy Committee.

Sandeep Aggarwal, founder and CEO of Droom Technology, and Senthil Kumar, Public Policy and Government Relations of Ninjacart, have been appointed as Co-Chairs of the Public Policy Committee.

The new leadership replaces Amit Mathur (Reliance Jio), Udai Mehta (Amazon), Urvashi Sahay (Paytm) and Aprameya Radhakrishna (Koo).

The new appointments were made following elections for the leadership of the Public Policy Committee.

"IAMAI is a powerful voice for the digital industry in India and I hope that through our work, the government continues to consider IAMAI a serious partner in making India a trillion-dollar digital economy," Dixit said in a statement.

"I look forward to working with our members to represent our priorities and concerns with the government so we can continue building the future of technology in India collaboratively," she added.

The Public Policy Committee plays a key role in IAMAI’s engagement with policies and regulations related to the digital economy.

It actively participates in formulating and making recommendations to the government on various industry issues, encompassing data governance, safe harbour, equitable access, safe internet practices, and consumer protection.

Established in 2004, the IAMAI is a not-for-profit industry body representing the digital services industry with over 550 Indian and multinational corporations as its members, which include established companies in diverse sectors of the digital ecosystem as well as start-ups.