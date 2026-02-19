Sundar Pichai Unveils $15 Billion Google Plan To Link India With Four Continents

At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Google CEO Sundar Pichai outlined an ambitious digital infrastructure roadmap that could redefine India’s place in the global technology landscape. Announced in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and global leaders, the “America-India Connect” initiative forms part of Google’s previously committed $15 billion, five-year AI investment plan for India.

The initiative goes beyond software and artificial intelligence models. It focuses on building the physical backbone that will power the next generation of digital services — subsea fiber-optic cables. Under this plan, Google will lay new undersea cable routes connecting India directly to the United States, while also strengthening links to major global hubs such as Singapore, South Africa, and Australia. These routes will expand India’s connectivity footprint across the Southern Hemisphere.

A major component of the project is the development of a new subsea cable landing station in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The city is already central to Google’s mega AI hub plans, and this landing station will act as a critical digital gateway, boosting data traffic flows in and out of the country.

Industry experts describe subsea cables as the unseen foundation of the global internet, carrying more than 95 percent of international data traffic. For AI systems that depend on high-speed data exchange, machine learning computations, cloud services, and real-time applications, reliable and low-latency connectivity is essential. By introducing multiple cable routes, the initiative aims to reduce network congestion, improve resilience against outages, and accelerate AI-driven services.

However, the announcement was not limited to infrastructure alone.

Pichai detailed a broader strategy to strengthen India’s talent ecosystem and research capabilities. Among the key measures is the launch of a Google AI Professional Certificate program designed to equip workers with advanced AI skills. Google also plans to collaborate with Indian educational institutions to introduce generative AI tools into classrooms, expanding access to emerging technologies at the grassroots level.

Additionally, the company is setting up a $30 million AI for Science Impact Challenge fund to support research in critical domains including climate science, healthcare, and advanced computing. Google will further expand its cloud and AI infrastructure to support public services in 18 Indian languages, benefiting millions of government employees and citizens.

The larger vision, according to experts speaking to The Times of India, reflects strengthening India-US technological collaboration at a time when digital infrastructure is increasingly seen as a strategic geopolitical asset. Connectivity is no longer merely commercial; it has become central to economic security and global influence.

By creating direct data corridors linking India to Africa, Southeast Asia, the Pacific, and the United States — rather than relying solely on traditional Middle Eastern routes — Google’s initiative signals India’s growing role as a global digital hub.

If executed as planned, the America-India Connect initiative could mark a turning point, positioning India not just as a technology market, but as a foundational node in the world’s AI-powered future.