Tag Heuer limited edition Super Mario watch to release next week

This is a wonderfully old school. Watch company Tag Heuer will release a limited edition Super Mario theme and it will arrive next week. Tag Heuer, known for their watches, smartwatches, and a few other select accessories, has shared a sneak peek on Twitter about this new watch and is now accepting registrations from all Super Mario fans interested in getting one for themselves.



Now, the teaser that Tag Heuer shared on Twitter doesn't exactly show the clock. It is a very bright and colourful video, which you can see below, but you cannot see the clock. However, you can enjoy the Super Mario audio track looping. So we have no idea what this limited edition watch would look like. However, the Super Mario watch companion website gives us a look at the bright red watch case with the iconic Mario "M" logo.

While the tweet indicates that it may "turn on" on July 13, which is next week, the product registration website indicates that the watch will be released on July 15. There is also a countdown timer on the website indicating that the launch is July 15. Tag Heuer may show the proper look of the watch on July 13.









The registration on the website mentions that customers who sign up for the watch will get an "early cancellation" related to the product. However, there are no further details on this. But if you sign up for this watch, you will be the first to know. This possibly only means that you will receive an alert once the watch is available in your region. The website also has a map showing the regions where the watch will be available so that you can refer to it before registering. Unfortunately for us, India is not one of those places yet, so you may want to ask someone else to pick you up if he is interested.

The watch will be available on the Tag Heuer website and in boutique stores. This is a limited edition watch, though Tag Heuer has not revealed exactly how many pieces will be available. Following what Tag Heuer is known for, you can expect the Super Mario watch to be a premium watch with an expensive price tag, making it a piece for collectors and watch lovers who love the classic Nintendo that they would love. choose.