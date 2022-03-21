TCL Partners with Sunrisers Hyderabad for the Third Time in a Row

Indian Cricket fever is a widely recognized phenomenon that skyrockets during every grand tournament. And while millions of fans worldwide buy tickets to watch Cricket LIVE, at least double the fans stay glued to their TV sets to watch these games in high resolution. In this context, TCL, a global top-two television brand and leading consumer electronics company has reiterated its commitment to officially sponsor Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for the third time in a row. As a part of the contract, the TCL brand logo will appear on the Upper Non-leading arm right of the player jersey.

TCL is a fast-growing consumer electronics brand and has clocked revenue of nearly USD 30 billion in the first three quarters of the year 2021. In 2022 the brand would continue to work towards its vision of enhancing R&D capabilities in terms of display technologies, smart manufacturing and artificial intelligence. It looks forward to launching new products and expanding the TCL product lineup. As a part of its expansion strategy and to further strengthen the global business the brand has announced that its biggest overseas panel factory located in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh would soon commence the production of LED TV panels in May this year.

The global TV giant aims to provide a high-octane, life-like cricket watching experience so that consumers don't miss even a single on-field emotion or ball flick. With the continued partnership with SRH, TCL has strengthened its bond with consumers and the Cricket community and established its progressive stance in the sports ecosystem. Hyderabad serves as a huge market for TCL and this association of TCL and SRH would further help them establish the brand and strengthen its roots in the city.

Vijay Kumar Mikkilineni, Head of Marketing, TCL, India said, "The SRH squad had consistently exhibited exceptional resilience, perseverance, hard work and commitment to give their best. This year, SRH is betting on young and dynamic players like Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Nicholas Pooran, who can fulfil their quest for another IPL title. The team is filled with young blood as well as quite experienced players that effectively resonate with Indian Cricket fans. Our association with SRH allows us to follow our passion for Cricket and provide state-of-the-art TVs to consumers so that they don't miss out on a single on-field moment. Hyderabad happens to be a big market for us and we are sure the SRH team will play brilliantly and augment our popularity not only among the sports fans but also amongst the people of the city in general."

Commenting on the partnership, Mr K. Shanmugam, CEO, Sunrisers Hyderabad, said"We are thrilled to associate with a global brand like TCL for the third year. We are sure that this relationship will be beneficial for the brand as well as the SRH team and we aim to make our partnership more powerful. TCL as a brand focus on going beyond boundaries to deliver satisfaction to the customers with their range of products. We also share the same values as a team and through this strong partnership with TCL."

It is pertinent to note that to make the TV-viewing experience more realistic and engaging, TCL is continuously innovating machinery to fortify its product portfolio. TCL recently participated in the annual consumer electronics show (CES) and showcased products like the thinnest 8K MiniLED TV prototype along with other QLED TVs, mobile devices and smart home appliances. TCL has taken TVviewing, especially fast-paced sports or action movie-watching experiences, to another level. TCL TVs are bringing groundbreaking innovation to enhance the TV-viewing experience of the consumers.

TCL Electronics (1070. HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. According to OMDIA, TCL ranked global No.2 in LCD TV shipment in 2020. TCL specialises in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances.