Live
- 10 Trinamool MPs to accompany Mamata during her meeting with PM
- IAF officer accused of raping a woman multiple times on pretext of marriage, court to hear bail plea on Jan 3
- Golf: Challenge Tour returns to India in March with events at Delhi, Kolkata
- Oil and gas prices rise as BP stops Red Sea shipments
- Maha minister’s ‘mafia links’ rock Assembly; Fadnavis defends govt, slams Oppn
- President arrives in Hyderabad for southern sojourn
- Delhi court seeks list of FIRs, trial outcomes in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case against Jagdish Tytler
- Sun Pharma clinches $30 million deal for 16.7% stake in US firm
- Parliament security breach: PIL in SC seeks investigation under supervision of retired SC judge
- Excise policy case: Delhi court grants interim bail to Hyd bizman Arun Pillai
Just In
Telecom Bill drops OTT reference, mandates biometric identification for new SIM cards
The Telecommunications Bill 2023 has excluded over the top (OTT) services in its definition of telecom services which comes as a sigh of relief for such players.
New Delhi: The Telecommunications Bill 2023 has excluded over the top (OTT) services in its definition of telecom services which comes as a sigh of relief for such players.
The new version of the bill excludes OTT services, such as online messaging players like WhatsApp, video-streaming platform Skype, streaming services and digital payments from its purview.
The previous draft version included OTT services in its purview, which triggered huge debate among the internet companies and other stakeholders.
A draft proposal by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on selective banning of OTT or Internet services resulted in a fierce debate among industry bodies, internet companies and startup founders.
The Bill also includes a provision mandating biometric identification for telecom companies before issuing SIM cards to people.
"Any authorised entity which provides such telecommunication services as may be notified by the Central government, shall identify the person to whom it provides telecommunication services through use of any verifiable biometric-based identification as may be prescribed," the proposed legislation read.
The Bill was tabled amid uproar by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday afternoon in the Parliament.
The Telecommunication Bill 2023 empowers the government to suspend or prohibit use of telecom equipment from countries or a person as may be notified in case of national security.