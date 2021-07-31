Telegram expands group video call feature to 1K people

Encrypted messaging app Telegram has expanded its group video calling feature that now allows up to 1,000 people to join a group video call.

The company said that its group video call allows up to 30 users to broadcast video from both their camera and screen -- and now 1,000 people can watch anything from online lectures to live rap battles.



"Group video calls now have up to 1,000 viewers, video messages record in higher quality and can be expanded, regular videos may be watched at 0.5 or 2x speed," the company said in a blogpost.



"We have also added screen sharing with sound to all video calls, including 1-on-1 calls -- and much more," it added.



The company said that it will keep increasing this limit until "all humans on Earth can join one group call and watch us yodel in celebration (coming soon)".



"To start a group video call, create a voice chat from the info page of any group where you are an admin -- then turn your video on," the company said.



According to the blogpost, tapping on an expanded video message pauses it and allows you to fast forward or rewind the message in case you missed a word.



To record a video message, tap the Screen sharing that has been added to 1-on-1 calls as well, and now includes the sound from your device when broadcasting in any video call.



When switching on video during any call, you can swipe to choose a camera or share your screen instead -- and use the video preview to make sure that everything is perfect before going live, the company said.