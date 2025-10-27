Tenon FM Driving India’s Smart and Sustainable Facility Management Revolution

In an interview with The Hans India, Mr Ankur Sachdev, CEO of Tenon FM, spoke about the transformation of India’s facility management industry — from traditional manpower-based operations to technology-enabled, outcome-driven services. He shared insights on how Tenon FM is integrating IoT, AI, and analytics to enhance efficiency, sustainability, and employee well-being, positioning the company as a leader in smart and sustainable facility management.

Tenon FM’s journey in India and how it has positioned itself as one of the leading integrated facility management companies.

Tenon FM entered the Indian market in the late 2000s at a time when facility management was largely fragmented and manpower-driven. Over the last decade, Tenon FM has evolved from a soft services provider into a full-spectrum Integrated Facility Management (IFM) partner operating across thousands of locations in India and the UK under the Tenon Group umbrella. Tenon FM today delivers not just cleaning or upkeep, but also technical M&E services, asset lifecycle management, digital monitoring, workplace experience and ESG-aligned performance delivery.

Tenon FM’s leadership position has been built on continuous capability expansion. Investments were made in mechanical and electrical specialisation through dedicated subsidiaries, while ISO certifications and EcoVadis-led sustainability benchmarking helped Tenon FM meet compliance standards of large corporate and institutional clients. The journey has been one of conscious transformation — shifting from manpower deployment to process excellence, and now from process excellence to technology and analytics-led predictability. Clients today expect a single partner who can enhance uptime, ensure regulatory compliance, reduce the carbon footprint, and elevate the occupant experience. Tenon FM has positioned itself not as a contractor, but as an outcomes-based FM transformation partner equipped to deliver that mandate.

How is Tenon FM leveraging IoT, AI, and data analytics to deliver smarter and more efficient solutions?

Tenon FM is actively integrating IoT infrastructure, AI engines and advanced analytics into daily operations to make facility management more predictive, efficient and transparent. IoT sensors deployed across buildings, from energy meters and HVAC monitors to occupancy detectors and asset tags, enable real-time observability of infrastructure performance. This granular visibility helps Tenon FM reduce wastage, spot anomalies early, and eliminate the guesswork traditionally associated with maintenance.

AI and machine learning models are being increasingly utilised to move from reactive to predictive maintenance. By analysing patterns from historical failure logs combined with live telemetry, systems can flag equipment likely to fail before downtime occurs. Route optimisation, workforce scheduling and spare parts planning are also becoming AI-assisted functions. To convert data into decisions, Tenon FM utilises analytics dashboards that provide clients with KPIs such as energy consumption per square metre, asset uptime, mean time to repair and safety compliance status. This digital backbone not only increases operational efficiency but also makes facility management fully measurable and SLA-driven — strengthening both accountability and performance credibility.

Can you share an example of how Tenon FM is blending technology, sustainability, and people-first practices in facility management?

A practical example can be seen in how Tenon FM operates large corporate campuses. IoT-based energy meters and occupancy sensors are deployed across HVAC systems, lighting and utility zones, feeding data into a cloud-based CAFM/CMMS platform. AI engines within the system automatically analyse usage trends and predict the likelihood of failures — such as an impending coil breakdown in an HVAC unit, allowing pre-emptive intervention before employees experience discomfort or operational loss.

On the sustainability front, the same system optimises chiller loads during low-occupancy hours, shifts consumption away from peak demand periods, and tracks Scope 1 and 2 emissions for ESG reporting. Where solar or storage infrastructure is available, power generation and battery health are also linked to the dashboard. Importantly, Tenon FM’s approach ensures that digitisation does not replace the workforce it empowers it. Engineers are trained to interpret AI suggestions, supervisors use mobile applications for safer task execution, and well-being programmes such as ergonomics and heat-stress management are integrated into field routines. The result is a workplace that is efficient, low-carbon and human-centric — balancing client cost savings with employee development and safety.

Sustainability has become central to how workplaces are managed. What are some sustainable practices that facility management companies are adopting today?

Sustainability has moved from being an add-on service to a core expectation in facility management. Tenon FM is actively driving energy efficiency through BMS optimisation, LED retrofits, chiller tuning and demand-side management strategies to lower consumption without affecting comfort. Renewable integration is also gaining momentum, with several facilities supported through rooftop solar deployment, battery storage and procurement of green power through open access pathways.

Water conservation is another priority, achieved through rainwater harvesting, low-flow fixtures and greywater reuse. Waste segregation, responsible recycling and the use of low-VOC, circular-economy-compliant materials are now standard practices at most large sites managed by Tenon FM. The next layer of sustainability is data-led accountability certifications, such as ISO 14001, EcoVadis scores and digital ESG dashboards, which allow organisations to track impact in real-time. Finally, the human element remains critical, and behavioural nudges and tenant engagement programmes are being used to change occupancy habits, ensuring sustainability is not only system-led but culture-led.

What are the key challenges the FM industry in India is facing right now?

The Indian FM industry is undergoing rapid modernisation, but several structural challenges remain. The most significant is the skilling gap. A large section of the workforce still comes from traditional, manual-operational backgrounds, and moving them to digitally enabled, safety-compliant roles requires sustained investment in training and retention. Another challenge is that a significant proportion of existing buildings lack basic digital readiness retrofitting legacy estates with IoT or BMS systems can be both complex and capital-intensive.