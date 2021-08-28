Tesla now aims to sell electricity directly to consumers in US

San Francisco: After electric vehicles (EVs), solar panels and energy storage systems, Elon Musk-run Tesla is now planning to sell electricity directly to consumers in the US.

In an application filed with the Public Utilities Commission of Texas, the EV maker has requested to become a "retail electric provider" (REP) under its subsidiary Tesla Energy Ventures, reports Energy Choice Matters.

"The applicant will rely on the Tesla mobile application and the Tesla website to execute on its customer acquisition strategy. Specifically, the applicant will target its existing customers that own Tesla products and market the retail offer to customers through the mobile application and Tesla website," the company said in the application.

"In addition to the Tesla mobile application and Tesla website, the applicant's existing 'Tesla Energy Customer Support' organisation will be trained to provide support and guidance to customers in customer acquisition efforts," it added.

Ana Stewart is listed as President of Tesla Energy Ventures. She has been with Tesla since 2017 as the director of regulatory credit trading and had earlier worked at the Tesla-acquired SolarCity.

Tesla currently offers a retail electric plan in Australia and the UK, focused on integrating home energy storage.

Earlier this month, reports surfaced that Tesla is going to supply its full energy ecosystem with solar, batteries and EV chargers, to new homes in a new luxury community being built in Florida.

According to the auto-tech website Electrek, the automaker recently started to provide its full energy ecosystem with solar panels, Powerwall home battery packs and electric vehicle chargers to third-party installers to offer the "full Tesla Energy ecosystem".

The other trend is that Tesla started making more deals with new home builders to install their energy products directly in new projects instead of retrofitting them on existing homes.

Tesla recently signed deals for large products in Porter, Texas and Austin. And now, there is another, similar deal in Florida, the report said.