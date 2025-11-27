The Best Robot Vacuums to Snag This Black Friday for Effortless Cleaning

With the Black Friday Sale running from November 20 to 28, several smart cleaning products will be available on Amazon with exciting offers across popular categories. Smart cleaning solutions are quickly becoming essential as more households prioritise convenience and hygiene. Today’s robotic vacuum cleaners offer advanced suction, intelligent navigation, real-time mapping, and automated scheduling, making cleaning noticeably easier. Many models also come with HEPA filters, ensuring allergens and dander are minimised, ideal for households with both pets and people sensitive to dust, helping users maintain cleaner, healthier homes with minimal effort.

DREAME F10 Robot Vacuum Cleaner

With 13,000Pa suction power and a 300-minute runtime, this robot vacuum tackles dust, hair, and debris across 270m² with ease. Its 2-in-1 vacuum and mop system ensures deep, customizable cleaning, while LiDAR navigation enables smart, safe movement. Control everything through the Dreamehome app or voice assistants for effortless cleaning anytime. Price: ₹17,995 Eureka Forbes Smart Clean Vacuum Cleaner



Eureka Forbes Smart Clean Vacuum Cleaner





This smart cleaner packs serious performance with 5000Pa suction, a long-lasting 5-hour runtime and HEPA H13 filtration for allergy-friendly cleaning. LiDAR 3.0 mapping delivers fast, precise navigation with customisable cleaning modes for every floor type. Control it through the app or via Alexa and Google Assistant for a hands-free experience. Quiet operation, anti-drop, and anti-collision sensors, plus a free post-purchase virtual demo make it easy to set up and use. Price: ₹24,999 ILIFE A20 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner



ILIFE A20 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner









This robotic vacuum offers multiple control options including app access, Alexa and Google Home for easy hands-free use. It supports multiple cleaning modes like Path, Edge, and Spot, along with a Y-shaped mopping pattern for deeper cleaning. Designed for Indian homes, it works across a wide range of surfaces from tiles and granite to carpets and wooden floors. With features like auto carpet boost, anti-collision sensors, side brushes, and dual tanks, it captures 99.99% of dust and keeps spaces consistently clean without manual effort. Price: ₹17,900 ECOVACS DEEBOT N20 PRO Robotic Vacuum Cleaner



ECOVACS DEEBOT N20 PRO Robotic Vacuum Cleaner







This model combines powerful 8000Pa suction with simultaneous vacuuming and mopping for a deep clean in one go. With advanced navigation and quick mapping, it scans and maps the home in minutes for efficient, full-coverage cleaning. The vibrating mopping system tackles stubborn stains, while zero-tangle tech ensures hair doesn’t interrupt cleaning. With up to 300 minutes of runtime and support for multiple floor types, it’s built to handle Indian homes with ease.





NARWAL Freo X Plus 2-in-1 Robotic Vacuum

This model delivers serious convenience with auto dust disposal that stores up to seven weeks of debris, reducing the hassle of frequent emptying. With 7800Pa suction, lift-mopping pressure, and automatic rug detection, it tackles both wet and dry messes in a single pass. Tri-laser navigation with LiDAR ensures precise mapping, obstacle avoidance, and edge-to-edge cleaning. It works with Alexa, Google Home, and Siri, giving users full control through voice or app, with best performance on a 2.4G Wi-Fi network. Price: ₹21,990





