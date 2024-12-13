The Game Awards 2024: AstroBot Wins Game of the Year and Other Announcements

The Game Awards 2024 celebrated the year’s best in gaming, with PlayStation’s AstroBot, developed by Team Asobi, winning the coveted Game of the Year award. This PlayStation 5 exclusive pays tribute to the platform’s legacy while delivering top-notch platforming gameplay. AstroBot faced fierce competition from acclaimed titles like Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Metaphor: ReFantazio, and Black Myth Wukong.

Winners Across Major Categories

The awards honoured excellence across different genres and platforms, showcasing the industry’s diversity and innovation. Other than AstroBot, the event highlighted various titles and creative achievements, further cementing 2024 as a milestone year for gaming.

The Game Awards 2024 Winners

Game of the Year: Astrobot

Best Game Direction: Astrobot

Best Narrative: Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Art Direction: Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Music and Score: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Best Audio Design: Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Best Performance: Melina Juergens for Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Best Mobile Game: Balatro

Best RPG: Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Action Game: Black Myth Wukong

Most Anticipated Game: GTA 6

Find the full list of winners across various categories here.

Major Announcements at the Event

The Game Awards aren’t about celebrating current achievements; they also offer a sneak peek into the future of gaming.

Naughty Dog, famed for series like The Last of Us and Uncharted, revealed their new IP titled Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, a departure from their earlier works.

CD Projekt Red unveiled a trailer for the much-awaited The Witcher 4, marking an exciting continuation of the franchise. Fans also got a glimpse of Elden Ring: The Nightreign, a standalone co-op spin-off set in the Elden Ring universe.

Other notable announcements included the release of The Last of Us Part II on PC in April 2025 and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth arriving on PC in January 2025. Borderlands 4 was also officially disclosed, with gameplay footage thrilling fans.

Nostalgic Surprises

True gamers couldn't help but become nostalgic in such moments, like the reenactment of Turok as a co-op dinosaur-hunting game entitled Turok Origins. Furthermore, the famous Ninja Gaiden would once again find a home in Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound, which promises to revive the classic action-adventure series. Awards and statements defined an eventful evening for gaming fans with The Game Awards 2024. It merged the joy of awarding games while looking forward to the future.