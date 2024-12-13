Live
- Siva Aditya Kancherla: A Visionary in Blockchain Innovation
- Anant National University Hosts the 6th Convocation with Mrs Sudha Murty as Chief Guest
- Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India conducts Road Safety Awareness Campaign in Siddipet, Telangana
- Natural Moisturisers You Can Find in Your Kitchen for Dry Skin in Winters
- National Energy Conservation Day 2024: Importance, Date, and Ways to Save Energy
- In 2024, 353 girls enrolled in 33 erstwhile pattern Sainik Schools
- Venkatesh looks as stylish cop in ‘Sankranthiki Vasthunnam’ new song promo
- ‘Drinker Sai’ comes with a catchy song ‘Drinksu Drinksu Drinksu’
- SDT unleashes intensity in ‘Sambarala Yetigattu’ teaser
- Court Adjourns Quash Petition Hearing for Allu Arjun to 21st of December
Just In
The Game Awards 2024: AstroBot Wins Game of the Year and Other Announcements
AstroBot clinches Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2024, alongside exciting reveals like The Witcher 4 and Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound.
The Game Awards 2024 celebrated the year’s best in gaming, with PlayStation’s AstroBot, developed by Team Asobi, winning the coveted Game of the Year award. This PlayStation 5 exclusive pays tribute to the platform’s legacy while delivering top-notch platforming gameplay. AstroBot faced fierce competition from acclaimed titles like Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Metaphor: ReFantazio, and Black Myth Wukong.
Winners Across Major Categories
The awards honoured excellence across different genres and platforms, showcasing the industry’s diversity and innovation. Other than AstroBot, the event highlighted various titles and creative achievements, further cementing 2024 as a milestone year for gaming.
The Game Awards 2024 Winners
- Game of the Year: Astrobot
- Best Game Direction: Astrobot
- Best Narrative: Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Best Art Direction: Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Best Music and Score: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Best Audio Design: Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Best Performance: Melina Juergens for Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Best Mobile Game: Balatro
- Best RPG: Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Best Action Game: Black Myth Wukong
- Most Anticipated Game: GTA 6
Find the full list of winners across various categories here.
Major Announcements at the Event
The Game Awards aren’t about celebrating current achievements; they also offer a sneak peek into the future of gaming.
Naughty Dog, famed for series like The Last of Us and Uncharted, revealed their new IP titled Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, a departure from their earlier works.
CD Projekt Red unveiled a trailer for the much-awaited The Witcher 4, marking an exciting continuation of the franchise. Fans also got a glimpse of Elden Ring: The Nightreign, a standalone co-op spin-off set in the Elden Ring universe.
Other notable announcements included the release of The Last of Us Part II on PC in April 2025 and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth arriving on PC in January 2025. Borderlands 4 was also officially disclosed, with gameplay footage thrilling fans.
Nostalgic Surprises
True gamers couldn't help but become nostalgic in such moments, like the reenactment of Turok as a co-op dinosaur-hunting game entitled Turok Origins. Furthermore, the famous Ninja Gaiden would once again find a home in Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound, which promises to revive the classic action-adventure series. Awards and statements defined an eventful evening for gaming fans with The Game Awards 2024. It merged the joy of awarding games while looking forward to the future.