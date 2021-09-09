The Latest Android 12 Beta Brings New Designs and Widgets

Google released the final beta version of Android 12 before the operating system successfully launches and with it some of the visual and feature changes we saw when Android 12 was announced. Some of the notable inclusions in Beta 5 are the lovely geometric clock widgets, a redesigned calculator, and a new lock screen shortcut.



The watch app has also gotten some tweaks, according to 9to5Google, with an updated design, new animations, and (of course) colours that match your phone's theme. 9to5Google also reports that Beta 5 brings Material You's promised a revision to the calculator app, complete with pastel colours and more fun buttons.

XDA notes that the lock screen has a new device control shortcut that allows you to control smart home devices with the touch of a button once you have awakened your phone screen. The device controls had already been moved from Android 11's power menu to the quick settings screen, but are now available elsewhere, more convenient. The button joins the Google Wallet shortcut that appeared on the lock screen in Beta 2.

Finally, Android Police reports that Pixel owners running the beta version now have access to a new and improved search bar. Regardless of what you type, it will show matching settings, contacts, and more, plus the app and Google results in the bar used to retrieve. We had seen hints of this feature in previous beta versions, in the form of configuration and API screens, but now it's something you can actually use.

For some of the smaller tweaks that have appeared in Beta 5, you can read the full recaps from 9to5Google or XDA. Or, if you want to see the changes yourself and have a supported device, you can follow our guide on how to install the beta version here. Note that while the operating system is scheduled to be released "in a few weeks," it may still have some rough edges here or there.



