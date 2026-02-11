Available until 14th February 2026, here are some of top offers for Valentine’s Day shopping:

● iQOO Z10R 5G: With a powerful Dimensity 7400 5G processor, this smartphone is built to provide exceptional power efficiency. Get this for INR 20,999* including bank offer

● iQOO 15: Equipped with the fastest snapdragon 8 elite gen 5 processor, the iQOO 15 smartphone comes with features such as 7000mAh battery, 2600nits brightness, Samsung 2K M14 Lead OLED display and more. Get this for INR 68,999*including bank offer

● OnePlus 15R: This OnePlus smartphone offers features such as 7400mAh battery, 165Hz display, 32MP front camera and more. Get this for INR 45,999* including bank offer

● realme NARZO 80 Lite 5G: Power through your day with realme NARZO 80 Lite 5G. It comes with features such as 6000mAh battery, ultra slim design, smart AI assist and 120Hz refresh rate. Get this for INR 11,999

● Samsung Galaxy M56 5G: This Samsung smartphone offers features such as Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, upgraded 50MP OIS triple camera, Low Noise mode and more. Get this for INR 19,999* including coupon offer

● Samsung Galaxy M06 5G: With 25W fast charging, 17.13cm HD+ display, and more, Samsung Galaxy M06 5G is one of the best buys for customers. Get this for INR 8,999

● Redmi A4 5G: Boosting features such as Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor, 18W fast charging and large 17.47cm HD+ display, this smartphone offers the largest and smoothest display in the segment. Get this for INR 9,499

● Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G: Experience ultimate clarity with Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G. It offers features such as 200MP camera, quad curved 1.5K AMOLED display, advanced eye protection and more. Get this for INR 35,999* including bank offer

Make the thoughtful choice this Valentine's Day with Amazon Pay Gift Cards

This Valentine's Day, give the gift of choice because letting them pick what they truly love is the ultimate expression of care. From premium Physical Gift Cards to Customizable e-Gift Cards with your favorite photos, Animated designs, or Gen AI-powered creations, Amazon Pay Gift Cards aren't a fallback—they're thoughtful, personal and now come with extra savings of up to INR 300 back*. Choose from over 300 Brand Gift Cards across multiple categories and get up to 10% off*, giving them access to millions of products. Further enhancing the Valentine’s Day offerings, customers purchasing a Tinder subscription using Amazon Pay UPI can avail 7% cashback up to INR 100, up to five times per customer, making the moment more special.

Become a Prime member today

Amazon Prime is designed to make your life better every single day as it provides the best of shopping, savings and entertainment in one single membership. In India, members get free unlimited Same-Day delivery on 10 Lakh products, Next-Day delivery across 40 Lakh products and 4-hour delivery on over 40,000 top-selling products on Amazon.in. Customers get exclusive access to Prime Day and early access to other Amazon sale events & deals, unlimited streaming on Prime Video and ad-free listening on Amazon Music. Prime members also earn unlimited 5 percent cashback on all purchases on Amazon.in using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. Join Prime in India, for an annual Prime membership at INR1,499 – with full shopping & entertainment Prime benefits; Prime Lite at INR 799 – with full shopping benefits & limited Prime video benefits, or Prime Shopping Edition at INR 399. Go to www.amazon.in/prime to learn more about Prime.



